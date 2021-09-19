CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Take a look at these homes on the market in Sioux Falls

 4 days ago

(Sioux Falls, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sioux Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlg3S_0c10LNtK00

5501 S Spy Glass Cir, Sioux Falls, 57108

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,122 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Unlimited Luxury & Rare Opportunity To Own A True All-Inclusive Treasure On Prairie Green Golf Course. Showcasing soaring ceilings &floor to ceiling windows, this beauty is bathed in natural light. The open main offers formal living &dining rms as well as an updated kitchen w/island, granite, double oven &hardwd floors flowing to a sun-drenched fam rm. Sought after main floor owners ste offers immense space &newly updated luxurious bath w/new top of the line jetted tub w/aroma &chroma therapy options &is connected to an office, perfect for working from home. Gracefully curved staircase carries you to the upper featuring a catwalk & 3 beds. Walkout lower w/immense relaxing & entertaining space, 2 beds, workout rm w/access to outside &pool changing rm. Vacation at home w/a shimmering pool w/waterfall, fountains, slide &propane fireplace as well as an expertly designed outdoor kitchen. Delightful, covered deck overlooks a sparkling pool, pristine landscaping &grandly manicured lawn.

For open house information, contact Amy Stockberger, Amy Stockberger Real Estate at 605-376-6780

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22102595)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJPa8_0c10LNtK00

760 Fox Ct, Tea, 57064

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Huge LOT with no backyard neighbors - 3 beds on main garden style ranch home custom built by Rosewood Homes on a very quiet street. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood bamboo floors, breakfast bar, custom knotty alder cabinets, oversized sub zero stainless fridge and rest of appliances stay and a generous walk in pantry of the dining area. Just off the garage find main floor drop zone with bench, hooks, washer/dryer and as a bonus the W/D stay. Master suite has a walk in closet, double vanities, tile floors and a 3/4 bath. Out back find a huge play area (playset stays), fenced yard, landscaping, gigantic covered deck with storage below, and nobody behind your lot. Large 3 stall garage with a heater, drain and just outside there is Hot/Cold water as well. Bring your ideas to the lower lever and finish that all off to build equity with 2 more bedrooms, bath this preplumbed and a very large family room. Natural gas is run to the deck for a grill. Come see this great home!

For open house information, contact David Mettler, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104493)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGQIZ_0c10LNtK00

712 S Willow Ave, Sioux Falls, 57104

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come check out this 1.5 story home in the heart of Sioux Falls! It is conveniently located next to parks, schools and the zoo! New AC Unit in 2018! The master bedroom is on the main level! Entertain your guests in the lower-level living room area along with a non-legal bedroom with double closet. Hang out in the big backyard with lots of shade!

For open house information, contact Lance Ubben, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22105685)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOKTK_0c10LNtK00

5509 W Cardinal Cove Pl, Sioux Falls, 57106

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fabulous new twin-home by Jarding Construction. No steps, no basement, just efficient and high-quality living. Superb finishes through with granite, tile, luxury vinyl plank floors, and volume ceilings. Front guest bedroom is separated for privacy. Outstanding master bedroom suite with walk-in ‘storm-shelter’ closet, and a private bath complete with twin sink vanity, tiled shower, and heated floor. Living room has a gas fireplace and offers an open floor plan where everyone is included. The handy kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center snack-island, upgraded appliances, and dining area with door to a private covered patio. There is a separate den for when it’s time for a quiet get-a-way. Back foyer and laundry room doubles nicely as a mud room with no step entry to an oversize heated 3 stall garage. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle where someone else cuts the grass and shovels snow; you enjoy life more. Convenient location to most everything. In-floor heat, sprinklers, rock, sod, are included.

For open house information, contact Tony Ratchford, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104621)

