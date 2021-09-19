Take a look at these homes for sale in Mckinney

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

 4 days ago

(Mckinney, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mckinney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5725 Calloway Drive, Mckinney, 75070

4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,897 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You finally found it! Updated, spacious, a place to call home! Fresh paint throughout, new carpet. Kitchen fully updated with stainless appliances, gorgeous quartz and stylish backsplash. Open to the huge family room. Downstairs covered in wood look tile. Large master with custom closet setup. In addition to a giant game room upstairs, each of the 3 bedrooms are 14 x 12 with walk-in closets. Water softener for the whole house, brand new roof, fence has just been stained. Epoxy floor in the garage. All this beautiful home needs is a new family. Covered patio out back, four mature fruit bearing trees complete the back yard. This one truly won't last long, don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Phil Helton, Keller Williams Frisco Stars at 972-712-9898

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14672158)

1307 Sheppard Lane, Wylie, 75098

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Buyers Backed out at no fault of the seller. Beautiful home in highly desirable Wylie ISD. Mature tree out front & pop of color draws your eye. Entry is complimented by hardwood-glass door. Formal dining to your right boasts light with windows letting light pour in. Spacious living room centered around the fireplace. Features movie display built-in & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen, bright with white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances compliment them. Garage entry + backyard access in breakfast room. Master features views of pool. 2 bedrooms & guest bath down hall. Head out back through mud room to backyard paradise where you can enjoy entertaining friends & family in Salt water pool & covered patio.

For open house information, contact Susan Edmonds, Jeanie Marten Real Estate, LLC at 972-414-0719

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14637489)

5504 Lebeau Lane, Frisco, 75035

4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This Frisco two-story corner home offers a patio, granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14623501)

2604 Chamberlain Drive, Plano, 75023

4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful neighborhood with NO HOA offers a nicely updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is conveniently located within walking distance of an elementary school and park. Kitchen is a chef's dream with granite counter tops, SS appliances, tile backsplash and built in fridge. Master bath includes large WIC. Master bath opens to an bonus exercise room which opens to the private grassy backyard and covered patio. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with the large deck, newly re-tiled and resurfaced pool and spa! Extra yard off the master bath with grass and covered patio. Plantation shutters enhance the wall of windows which overlook a front yard deck. Very well kept home is open and airy with views of outdoors.

For open house information, contact Leonard Thomas Jr, RE/MAX Premier at 214-673-8810

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14634565)

Mckinney, TX
Real Estate
