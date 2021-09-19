CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Top homes for sale in Clarksville

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 4 days ago

(Clarksville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Clarksville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGdqb_0c10LJMQ00

1077 Veridian Drive Unit 7B, Clarksville, 37043

3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Stunning and beautiful gated development. That's located in the heart of Sango. This 2 story unit has everything you need and more. Open floor plan throughout with the master bedroom on the main level. The Stone fireplace that sets the living room off. No details were left unthought of. Excellent trim work inside. With a large covered patio outback. A very rare and unique development. Phase one of this development is almost complete. Buy now, due to prices will be going up in the next phase.

For open house information, contact Steven Settlers, Byers & Harvey Inc. at 931-647-3501

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2275269)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbDkN_0c10LJMQ00

202 Bob White Dr, Clarksville, 37042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New flooring in the bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. A huge fenced-in backyard perfect for BBQ and family get-togethers. The master bathroom offers a gorgeous remodel including a large shower complete with stunning tile.

For open house information, contact Melissa L. Crabtree, Keystone Realty and Management at 931-802-5466

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2276721)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKE0v_0c10LJMQ00

1837 Jackie Lorraine Dr, Clarksville, 37042

3 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Fantastic 3 Bedroom w/ Spacious Bonus Room on almost half acre lot! Large Living Room with Fireplace. Primary Bedroom features Tray Ceilings, Sitting Area, adjoining Suite with Soaking Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanities. Eat-in Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, & Appliances Convey. The Bonus Room could be used as a 4th Bedroom, Game Room or Office! The Tree-lined Backyard has Privacy Fence and Storage Shed for your yard maintenance tools and gardening implements.

For open house information, contact Tish Jenkins, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-510-3006

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2278846)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUuzL_0c10LJMQ00

1 Cooper Creek, Woodlawn, 37191

4 Beds 4 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre sold home built by Reda Home Builders. This Beaufort floor plan has so much to offer with 4 bedrooms formal dining and laundry room. This home has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile.

For open house information, contact Shelby Diaz, Keller Williams Realty at 931-648-8500

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2237319)

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
