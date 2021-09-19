CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

On the hunt for a home in Waco? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Waco, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Waco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLWlP_0c10LFpW00

308 Spring Street, Waco, 76704

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investor special.

For open house information, contact Mike Sims, ERA Courtyard Real Estate at 254-235-7788

Copyright © 2021 Waco Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARTX-203474)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326Qiq_0c10LFpW00

2332 Los Arboles Lane, Waco, 76711

4 Beds 2 Baths | $237,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Hard to find home with 4 bedrooms built in 2015! You can't go wrong with this home. It is within minutes of the grocery store, mall, Starbucks, and more. If you have never had stained concrete floors, you will be happy with how easy they are to maintain and they stay looking beautiful for years and years. Love! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space topped with crown molding, a pantry, and lots of natural light coming in through the window. Separate dining room, spacious living room that can handle your large TV, isolated master bedroom with bathroom and big walk-in closet. Laundry room is in the house. Enjoy covered patio in the backyard that has room to grill, privacy fence and plenty of space to run! Make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Hesper Cordero, Magnolia Realty at 254-235-3200

Copyright © 2021 Waco Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARTX-202625)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzuM6_0c10LFpW00

355 1St Street, Elm Mott, 76640

4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Great Location! 4 bedroom, 2 bath single wide mobile home located on large corner lot. Large yard with charming chicken coup and a small builing that can be made into living quarters or utilized for storage. Label # : LOu0058004 Serial # PH3504LA206 Certificate # MH00107404

For open house information, contact Missi Wilson, Coldwell Banker Realty - Plano at 972-596-9100

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-441825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiTUs_0c10LFpW00

1508 Witt Street, Waco, 76704

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investor special. Roof replaced 2020. New electrical panel and plumbing updates

For open house information, contact Mike Sims, ERA Courtyard Real Estate at 254-235-7788

Copyright © 2021 Waco Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARTX-203472)

See more property details

Waco, TX
ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

