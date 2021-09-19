CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Take a look at these homes on the Pueblo market now

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 4 days ago

(Pueblo, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pueblo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2207 Iris Rd, Pueblo, 81006

4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Come and see this exceptional Mesa property. Large open kitchen and dining room to hold all your family gatherings. Large pantry. New carpet in the living room. New hardwood floors in hallway and 3 bedrooms. Open family room on the lower level with gas fireplace and walk out to a large covered patio. You feel like your in a park in this beautiful back yard with large trees that give you privacy. Room for horses or other animals . New roof 8/2021, new sewer line to septic 4/2020, new exterior paint 6/2019.new interior paint 8/2021,furnace is annually serviced, new pressure tank the exempt irrigation well 2016, heated garage, all appliances including washer and dryer,

For open house information, contact Donna Provinzano, RE/MAX Of Pueblo Inc at 719-547-1717

36 Villa Dr, Pueblo, 81001

2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Condominium | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wonderful condo offers maintenance free living and the complex is very private and has a swimming pool! Super cute condo features great room with tile entry, hardwood floors in the spacious living room & dining area and updated kitchen with skylight, natural cherry cabinets, Pantry, tile backsplash, island and newer stainless steel appliances including induction stove top and hood. The master bedroom has his and her closets and joins the remodeled 3/4 bath. The second bedroom adjoins another room that would make a perfect office or den. There is a nice laundry room with cabinets and stackable washer and dryer. The garage is oversized providing extra storage. The home looks out into the courtyard area and swimming pool. The sellers are having carpets professionally cleaned and will put doors back on to bedrooms and bath. HOA covers: Weekly Garage Collection, Basic Cable TV Service, Common Area Utilities, Common Area Water (Landscape Irrigation) Pool Maintenance, Exterior Building Insurance, Building Exterior Maintenance including roofs (individual doors/windows not included), All Landscape Maintenance, Reserve Savings Account.--

For open house information, contact Team Gets It Done, RE/MAX Pueblo West, Inc at 719-547-1717

2017 13Th St, Pueblo, 81003

3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Quaint westside home near parks, schools and hwy 50! New appliances, paint & flooring! Great income property! Recently vacated to allow for renovation...Go and Show SCHEDULE TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Shelly Bueno, Rocky Mountain Realty at 719-569-7276

2237 Gale Rd, Pueblo, 81006

4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,389 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Simply stunning! Remarkable ranch style home located in the desirable St.Charles Mesa that still shows like Brand New! No expense was spared on this custom home (built in 2019) that features a well thought out floor plan. Many upgrades throughout, far too many to mention. Main level (with nearly 2400 sqft) features high ceilings with custom wood beams, gorgeous hickory wood floors, designer light fixtures & a custom stone (gas-log) fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar seating includes soft close cabinets, large granite island and high-end appliances (5-burner gas range with hood & double oven included). Large master bedroom suite (with crown molding) with a beautiful 5pc master bath that includes a large soaker tub & huge custom tiled walk-in shower. The 2nd bathroom (full size) has double sinks and granite countertop. Gorgeous half-bath (powder room) with granite countertop & tile floors. Main level laundry/mud room with wood-look tile floors. Formal dining room with barn doors would also make a great office. Potential for additional bedrooms & family room in the unfinished basement. Basement plumbed for 4th bathroom. Meticulously landscaped in front and back (30k value!). Covered patios in front & rear. Fully finished garage. Situated on over an acre with room to add an outbuilding & also includes a permitted well for irrigation. If you're looking for a newer custom built home on the Mesa you will not be disappointed with this one. A must see!

For open house information, contact Toby Villanueva, Rocky Mountain Realty at 719-569-7276

