On the hunt for a home in Fredericksburg? These houses are on the market

(Fredericksburg, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fredericksburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

104 Chrisanthe Drive, Stafford, 22554 4 Beds 3 Baths | $715,675 | 2,641 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new 4- 5 bedroom, 3 bath design features an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a spacious floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the casual dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

102 Chrisanthe Drive, Stafford, 22554 5 Beds 3 Baths | $744,405 | 3,130 Square Feet | Built in None

This home design is the one your family has been searching for. The dining room greets you at the foyer and leads you to the open great room, sunny kitchen and casual dining area. This is a kitchen for a chef with an abundance of storage with cabinets, pantry and butler pantry. The owners entry features a walk-in closet and drop-zone area. The main level also offers a bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or office space. The upper level offers and additional living room with 4 more bedrooms and the owners suite with tray ceiling. The basement recreation room, bedroom and bath are finished for your convenience.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

6541 Z, Fredericksburg, 22407 3 Beds 1 Bath | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Very well maintained Property with exquisite & renovated improvements to the dwellings! Discerning eye will love this! Property is located at 6541 Old Plank Road in Fredericksburg, VA (Spotsylvania County) on .69 acre with Tons of Parking! Property has multiple uses and is located in a residential neighborhood. Unique in so many ways! Main structure of approximately 1,100 square feet has been used as residential at one time (3 separate rooms, incredible kitchen, large sunroom, and large reception area), and the other structure (600 approximate square feet) is essentially a garage with yet many other uses. Buyer to evaluate all aspects to determine feasibility. Lots of possibilities! This Offering won't last long! Call Stephanie Reger – Samson Properties (Fredericksburg, VA) at 703-593-3037!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Reger, Samson Properties at 703-378-8810

8701 Oldham Road, Fredericksburg, 22408 3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Wonderful home in a very desirable neighborhood. Home is being sold "As Is". This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has both formal and casual rooms with loads of space and possibilities. Living room has gas fireplace and is open to the dining room. Primary bedroom has walk in closet, c/f w/light and ensuite bath w/combo tub & shower. Full bath in the hall as well as downstairs. The family room measures 23 x 23 and would make a super game room /entertainment room. Being sold "As Is" the interior needs paint and carpet. Outside sheds need to be emptied of mostly junk, pool in the far back yard has not been used in 5 years, full of water. This home has so much to offer with some TLC.

For open house information, contact Bev Geiger, Coldwell Banker Dew Realty Inc at 804-798-3246