CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

On the hunt for a home in Fredericksburg? These houses are on the market

Fredericksburg Times
Fredericksburg Times
 4 days ago

(Fredericksburg, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fredericksburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mem4K_0c10LAPt00

104 Chrisanthe Drive, Stafford, 22554

4 Beds 3 Baths | $715,675 | 2,641 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new 4- 5 bedroom, 3 bath design features an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a spacious floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the casual dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44122-440-44122-441220000-0055)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUWTj_0c10LAPt00

102 Chrisanthe Drive, Stafford, 22554

5 Beds 3 Baths | $744,405 | 3,130 Square Feet | Built in None

This home design is the one your family has been searching for. The dining room greets you at the foyer and leads you to the open great room, sunny kitchen and casual dining area. This is a kitchen for a chef with an abundance of storage with cabinets, pantry and butler pantry. The owners entry features a walk-in closet and drop-zone area. The main level also offers a bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or office space. The upper level offers and additional living room with 4 more bedrooms and the owners suite with tray ceiling. The basement recreation room, bedroom and bath are finished for your convenience.

For open house information, contact Shelton Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44122-440-44122-441220000-0056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CtTq_0c10LAPt00

6541 Z, Fredericksburg, 22407

3 Beds 1 Bath | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Very well maintained Property with exquisite & renovated improvements to the dwellings! Discerning eye will love this! Property is located at 6541 Old Plank Road in Fredericksburg, VA (Spotsylvania County) on .69 acre with Tons of Parking! Property has multiple uses and is located in a residential neighborhood. Unique in so many ways! Main structure of approximately 1,100 square feet has been used as residential at one time (3 separate rooms, incredible kitchen, large sunroom, and large reception area), and the other structure (600 approximate square feet) is essentially a garage with yet many other uses. Buyer to evaluate all aspects to determine feasibility. Lots of possibilities! This Offering won't last long! Call Stephanie Reger – Samson Properties (Fredericksburg, VA) at 703-593-3037!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Reger, Samson Properties at 703-378-8810

Copyright © 2021 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-111013)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FO1QL_0c10LAPt00

8701 Oldham Road, Fredericksburg, 22408

3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Wonderful home in a very desirable neighborhood. Home is being sold "As Is". This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has both formal and casual rooms with loads of space and possibilities. Living room has gas fireplace and is open to the dining room. Primary bedroom has walk in closet, c/f w/light and ensuite bath w/combo tub & shower. Full bath in the hall as well as downstairs. The family room measures 23 x 23 and would make a super game room /entertainment room. Being sold "As Is" the interior needs paint and carpet. Outside sheds need to be emptied of mostly junk, pool in the far back yard has not been used in 5 years, full of water. This home has so much to offer with some TLC.

For open house information, contact Bev Geiger, Coldwell Banker Dew Realty Inc at 804-798-3246

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2125418)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Home Office#Walk In Closet#The Living Room#Shelton Sales#Samson Properties#Tlc
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg, VA
152
Followers
245
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fredericksburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy