Ann Arbor, MI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 4 days ago

(Ann Arbor, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ann Arbor. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qktB_0c10L8jg00

1525 Arborview Boulevard, Ann Arbor, 48103

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Mid-century modern gem located in the popular Wildwood neighborhood. Solid, modern Roman brick duplex ranch is filled with original vintage details throughout. Designed with an attached apartment, this home offers the rare opportunity to have an owner-occupied rental, an in-law suite, or remodel into a single-family home. 1525 is approximately 1328 sqft and includes a large living/dining room with skylights, wood-burning fireplace with modern Roman brick facade; two bedrooms; a full bath on the entry level; kitchen with skylight and pantry; finished basement with 60s era bar, wood-burning fireplace, and 2nd full bathroom; sun room with two full walls of windows; and two-car attached garage. 1527 has a private entrance and is approximately 700 sqft with one bedroom, one full bath, living/dining room, kitchen, full unfinished basement, and attached carport. Updates include: 2012 a/c, 2015 sewer line replaced, 2021 roof, garage door & opener. Terrific location directly across from Miller Park Woods (hike, bike, ski), close to Mack indoor public pool, AAATA bus line, walk/ride to downtown, including U of M central campus. Wonderful walk-able neighborhood, close to area restaurants, schools, and shops.

For open house information, contact Stephanie L Flood, Howard Hanna at 734-761-6600

Copyright © 2021 Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AAABORMI-3282621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLgOI_0c10L8jg00

7415 Willow Creek Drive, Ypsilanti, 48197

4 Beds 4 Baths | $289,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Spacious Four Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2 Story Contemporary Home in Millpointe Subdivision. Stunning Family Room with Soaring Cathedral Ceiling, Hardwood Floor, Natural Fireplace and Palladian Windows. Gorgeous Kitchen Features Premium Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Light Filled Dining Area with Sliding Glass Door to Spacious Backyard. Huge Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Dual Closets and Full Bath with Skylight. Two Additional 2nd Floor Bedrooms have Walk-in Closets. Finished Basement adds 600 square feet of Living Space and features 3rd Full Bath and Additional Finished Room that could be Study or 5th Bedroom. Additional Features include Deck with Panoramic Views of Backyard, Living Room with Bay Window, Newer Roof (2017), Central Air Conditioning and Two Car Garage. Seller is offering a $425 Home Warranty to Buyer if Accepted at the time of Sales Contract.

For open house information, contact David J Mueller, Keller Williams Ann Arbor at 734-995-9400

Copyright © 2021 Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AAABORMI-3283298)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RImd_0c10L8jg00

4119 Montith Drive, Ypsilanti, 48197

4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home to be built at Arbor Ridge Crossing! Choose your home site, floorplan, and options, and move into your brand new home in 9-10 months. This popular "Columbia" floorplan features space just where you need it. Open study off foyer is perfect as an office, formal living/dining, playroom, and more. Fabulous kitchen offers quartz countertops with ample prep space, island with room for stools, and hardwood floors. Stainless steel Whirlpool gas range, built-in-microwave with fan vented to outside, and dishwasher are all included. Enormous walk-in-pantry! Upstairs, find four spacious bedrooms plus a central loft area. The master bath features double sinks plus an oversized tiled shower. **As this home is not yet built, photos show our nearby decorated model.**

For open house information, contact Anthony Lombardo, Lombardo Realty at 586-799-2775

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210026484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wj5x_0c10L8jg00

1663 Weatherstone Drive, Ann Arbor, 48108

2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Premium location with pond-front, wooded view in this quiet and comfortable first floor home. Coming Soon: superior photos! This condo has a wonderful 14'x7'3 season porch with tile floor. For additional storage off the primary bedroom there is a wall of closets, counter area, laundry room; it's possible to add a study area here. The galley style kitchen opens to the living room-dining room area with a long bar, perfect for entertaining. There is a gas fireplace to add to the ambiance while gazing at the beautiful nature that exists outside. Master bath has been upgraded with a new tub and surround, also a newer water heater. This unit has a long driveway at the garage for additional parking and sets directly across from community guest parking sites. Association fee includes water/sewer and the use of the outdoor community pool. Community clubhouse has a full kitchen, is at the pool and available to rent for larger gatherings. This location is walking distance to shopping, dining, convenient to expressway and downtown.

For open house information, contact Pat A Mueller, Associates in Real Estate at 734-709-8540

Copyright © 2021 Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AAABORMI-3283626)

See more property details

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor, MI
