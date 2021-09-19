Check out these homes for sale in New Haven now

(New Haven, CT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Haven than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11 Katherine Street, North Branford, 06471 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,229 Square Feet | Built in 1955

The perfect home to make your own. Welcome to 11 Katherine St. where you will find a lot to love in this comfortable and well cared for home. This adorable Cape Style home sits on over a ¼ acre lot, offers a private yard, and a detached 2-car garage. Inside you will find all the hardwood floors in near perfect condition. The first floor offers kitchen, dining area, living room with a fireplace, and a first-floor bedroom with sliders leading out to a cute deck, along with a full bath. Up on the second floor you will find another 2 bedrooms and a second full bath. An updated furnace and oil tank, and a not so old 40-gallon electric hot water tank have taken care of a few large tickets items that you won’t have to worry about. Centrally located, this home will provide easy access to I-95, I-91, Rt 1 & Rt 80. Don’t waste time thinking about this one, it will be gone before you know it. Make your appointment now!

For open house information, contact Vin Masotta, Pearce Real Estate at 203-265-4866

103 Kathrine Drive, Hamden, 06514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $257,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home! This home has been beautifully updated and maintained, and is ready for its new owner! A Large living room with recessed lighting, a Bay window and fireplace connects to the formal dining room, both featuring hardwood floors. Off the dining room you’ll find double doors leading to a wonderful deck area overlooking the large level backyard which includes am above ground pool! From the dining room is the updated farmhouse style kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Down the hall you’ll find an updated full bathroom, a master bedroom with it’s own full bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. The basement adds an additional 750 sqft of finished living space, in additional to storage and a laundry room. With a newer roof (2019), central air conditioning and gas heat, this one level living house is the perfect for either a starter home, or for downsizing. Wonderful location close to the elementary school and minutes to the Merritt parkway!

For open house information, contact Katherine Reed, Press/Cuozzo Realtors at 203-288-1900

33 Pearl Street, Milford, 06460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2020

One of the nicest new construction homes available at Silver Sands State Park in wonderful beach community a few houses to Long Island Sound with one of the best sandy beaches in Milford!. Custom built offering souring two story high fireplace, open floor plan, high ceilings, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with center island and breakfast bar. Decks galore including a roof top deck for entertaining and the most amazing sunsets over the water! Beach area offers extensive boardwalk for morning strolls, with LI Sound on one side and bird watching on the other. Bring your kayaks and come live the lifestyle at the beach! Early enough to pick out your colors! Wont last! Set up an appointment to meet with the builder to go over details!

For open house information, contact Stacy M Blake, Stacy Blake Realty LLC at 203-713-8090

40 Elm Street, East Haven, 06512 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1903

3 bedroom 2 full bath rocking chair front porch Colonial nestled close to town. You'll find a spacious dining room with hardwood flooring and living room both with original custom molding and woodwork. The kitchen is also spacious and sun-filled with plenty of counter space and cabinetry. A full bath with laundry complete the main floor. There are 3 bedrooms and another full bath with soaking tub on the second floor. For additional storage and possibilities there is a walk up attic. Sit and relax on your front porch or enjoy the privacy of your patio overlooking a level fenced lot. One car detached garage. This home is located near shopping and the town green. The East Haven town beach is just a few miles away. A convenient commute to New Haven hospitals, train station, colleges, and schools as well as other Shoreline Communities.

For open house information, contact Cindy Puccino, RE/MAX Alliance at 203-488-1641