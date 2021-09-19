CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Murfreesboro now

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Murfreesboro, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Murfreesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjClN_0c10L4Cm00

5318 Dan Post Way, Murfreesboro, 37128

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,900 | Townhouse | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome! This townhome features large sized living, back patio, half bathroom on first floor for visitors, bedrooms located on the 2nd floor, and jack and jill bathroom for the two guest bedrooms!

For open house information, contact Gary Ashton, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage at 615-301-1631

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2270893)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Q2eL_0c10L4Cm00

5338 Pointer Pl, Murfreesboro, 37129

3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Even better than brand new! This 10 month old beauty has all the perks of new construction but with upgrades galore! Lots of storage with an additional windowed-room that could be finished as an office or nursery. Come and check out this beautiful home in the lovely Shelton Square neighborhood, nicely positioned in the highly ranked Blackman School District. Neighborhood pool, Bark-Park, walking trails, playground & a full-service clubhouse. Fully fenced backyard. Come on HOME!

For open house information, contact Sonja Kelly, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-991-4949

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2265917)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjxzO_0c10L4Cm00

5012 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, 37129

5 Beds 3 Baths | $648,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Park like feel Ranch Style home with Basement Apartment or Mother-n-Law quarters. River Front property with Outdoor Entertaining galore. Home Amenities include, Granite floors, Wood floors, Heated Floors, 2 laundry areas, 2 kitchen areas, 3 car garage, Storm room, Cedar Closet, 2 fireplaces with one in Main Bedroom, Sun Room, Chair Lift, Multiple Storage areas. Home was Custom Built by Dr. Albert Williams and feels like no expense was spared when building. Home has been well maintained.

For open house information, contact Ronald Delozier, Tennessee Real Estate Pros at 615-818-3411

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2266923)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAz5C_0c10L4Cm00

2280 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, 37128

4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in 2007

GORGEOUS brick spacious gem in the lovely Three Rivers community! Conveniently located 1 mi. off I-24. Spacious bright cheery kitchen with Island, Granite, All SS appliances in kitchen remain. Hardwood floors, Crown molding and high ceilings, Large bonus room with 4th BR option. Plantation shutters, large master suite on 1st floor with whirlpool tub for 2! Plenty of closets throughout. Amazing enclosed patio area for privacy! Irrigation system, 2 car garage. BEAUTIFUL community pool! MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Debora Scheffler, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-439-8653

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2277632)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Business
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Crown Molding#Blackman School District#Benchmark Realty#Llc#Basement Apartment#River Front#Outdoor Entertaining#Home Amenities#Heated Floors#Cedar Closet#Chair Lift#Custom Built
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
124
Followers
252
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy