Check out these homes for sale in Murfreesboro now

(Murfreesboro, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Murfreesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5318 Dan Post Way, Murfreesboro, 37128 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,900 | Townhouse | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome! This townhome features large sized living, back patio, half bathroom on first floor for visitors, bedrooms located on the 2nd floor, and jack and jill bathroom for the two guest bedrooms!

For open house information, contact Gary Ashton, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage at 615-301-1631

5338 Pointer Pl, Murfreesboro, 37129 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Even better than brand new! This 10 month old beauty has all the perks of new construction but with upgrades galore! Lots of storage with an additional windowed-room that could be finished as an office or nursery. Come and check out this beautiful home in the lovely Shelton Square neighborhood, nicely positioned in the highly ranked Blackman School District. Neighborhood pool, Bark-Park, walking trails, playground & a full-service clubhouse. Fully fenced backyard. Come on HOME!

For open house information, contact Sonja Kelly, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-991-4949

5012 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, 37129 5 Beds 3 Baths | $648,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Park like feel Ranch Style home with Basement Apartment or Mother-n-Law quarters. River Front property with Outdoor Entertaining galore. Home Amenities include, Granite floors, Wood floors, Heated Floors, 2 laundry areas, 2 kitchen areas, 3 car garage, Storm room, Cedar Closet, 2 fireplaces with one in Main Bedroom, Sun Room, Chair Lift, Multiple Storage areas. Home was Custom Built by Dr. Albert Williams and feels like no expense was spared when building. Home has been well maintained.

For open house information, contact Ronald Delozier, Tennessee Real Estate Pros at 615-818-3411

2280 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, 37128 4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in 2007

GORGEOUS brick spacious gem in the lovely Three Rivers community! Conveniently located 1 mi. off I-24. Spacious bright cheery kitchen with Island, Granite, All SS appliances in kitchen remain. Hardwood floors, Crown molding and high ceilings, Large bonus room with 4th BR option. Plantation shutters, large master suite on 1st floor with whirlpool tub for 2! Plenty of closets throughout. Amazing enclosed patio area for privacy! Irrigation system, 2 car garage. BEAUTIFUL community pool! MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Debora Scheffler, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-439-8653