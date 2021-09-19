CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Kalamazoo, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kalamazoo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiMo5_0c10L2RK00

895 Treasure Island Drive, Mattawan, 49071

3 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 2264 SF 3 bdrm lake home has it all! 92' Sandy beach, gorgeous sunsets, Lakeview from every room, large yard & Low maintenance interior & exterior. In 2005 The home was more than doubled when elevated creating a bilevel w/o featuring Rec Rm w/kitchenette, gas frpl, 2 bdrm w/full bath & Anderson windows.All new mechanical systems feature 94% gas furnace w/AC, 200 amp Service & wiring, Lighting, fans. New 4" well w/all new copper plumbing & drains to city sewers, deluxe fixtures, tubs & sinks for entire home. New roof 2018. 2019 dual sump pump drain system, whole house generator, water softener, iron filter & RO water system, lower level new paint & plank tile. Upper level converted 2 bdrms into a lg Master w/ his/her closets, lg full bath & main flr laundry, '21 new plank flr & Paint in Kitchen & Living Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPiQJ_0c10L2RK00

7562 Rolling Meadows Drive, Kalamazoo, 49009

4 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This well-appointed 2-story home situated on a quiet 1.08 wooded acre lot is ready for you to move in, unpack, and enjoy! This home features an inviting front porch, beautiful wooded views, ample living spaces, including a large bonus room over the garage. The spacious kitchen shines with all new appliances. Upstairs, you will find the large master suite with a fully remodeled bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a redone full hallway bath. The backyard is the perfect place torelax or entertain with a large deck and patio overlooking the peaceful woods. Huge unfinished basement and a 3-car tandem garage offers plenty of storage or room to grow! Additional features include a new furnace, AC and water heater. Close proximity to US-131.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgi2t_0c10L2RK00

1545 Sarasota Trail, Portage, 49002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $284,000 | Condominium | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Hard to find Free Standing Condo located in Portage. Welcome to this meticulously maintained home which features an open floor plan and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen highlights extensive counter and cabinet space, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, eating area, lg walk-in pantry, and vaulted ceilings. If a more formal setting is desired for those holiday gatherings, enjoy the formal dining room. The living area features vaulted ceilings, skylights, and corner gas fireplace. Adjacent is the serene 4-season sunroom with panoramic views of your private backyard and patio. The large master suite presents a walk-in closet w/organizer plus its own private bath with walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom, laundry, and family bath (w/jetted tub) complete the main level. Downstairs will

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQwhF_0c10L2RK00

3932 Country Meadows Drive, Kalamazoo, 49048

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming cape cod is now available- located in a ultra convenient location that's close to restaurants, grocery stores, and schools. Enjoy conveniences such as a main floor primary bedroom with private bath, and main floor laundry plus 1/2 bath for guests. The Kitchen is large, with plenty of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as well as an eating area and sliders to the back deck. The living room has wood laminate floors and an electric fireplace. Upstairs you will find two large dormer bedrooms that share a full bath. The lower level hosts a TV room, recreation area with dry bar, and plenty of unfinished storage space. This is a lovely home in a great neighborhood-ready for it's new owner!

