Take a look at these homes for sale in Kalamazoo

895 Treasure Island Drive, Mattawan, 49071 3 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 2264 SF 3 bdrm lake home has it all! 92' Sandy beach, gorgeous sunsets, Lakeview from every room, large yard & Low maintenance interior & exterior. In 2005 The home was more than doubled when elevated creating a bilevel w/o featuring Rec Rm w/kitchenette, gas frpl, 2 bdrm w/full bath & Anderson windows.All new mechanical systems feature 94% gas furnace w/AC, 200 amp Service & wiring, Lighting, fans. New 4" well w/all new copper plumbing & drains to city sewers, deluxe fixtures, tubs & sinks for entire home. New roof 2018. 2019 dual sump pump drain system, whole house generator, water softener, iron filter & RO water system, lower level new paint & plank tile. Upper level converted 2 bdrms into a lg Master w/ his/her closets, lg full bath & main flr laundry, '21 new plank flr & Paint in Kitchen & Living Room

For open house information, contact Shelly Pattison, RE/MAX Advantage at 269-323-3900

7562 Rolling Meadows Drive, Kalamazoo, 49009 4 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This well-appointed 2-story home situated on a quiet 1.08 wooded acre lot is ready for you to move in, unpack, and enjoy! This home features an inviting front porch, beautiful wooded views, ample living spaces, including a large bonus room over the garage. The spacious kitchen shines with all new appliances. Upstairs, you will find the large master suite with a fully remodeled bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a redone full hallway bath. The backyard is the perfect place torelax or entertain with a large deck and patio overlooking the peaceful woods. Huge unfinished basement and a 3-car tandem garage offers plenty of storage or room to grow! Additional features include a new furnace, AC and water heater. Close proximity to US-131.

For open house information, contact Kyle Visser, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

1545 Sarasota Trail, Portage, 49002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $284,000 | Condominium | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Hard to find Free Standing Condo located in Portage. Welcome to this meticulously maintained home which features an open floor plan and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen highlights extensive counter and cabinet space, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, eating area, lg walk-in pantry, and vaulted ceilings. If a more formal setting is desired for those holiday gatherings, enjoy the formal dining room. The living area features vaulted ceilings, skylights, and corner gas fireplace. Adjacent is the serene 4-season sunroom with panoramic views of your private backyard and patio. The large master suite presents a walk-in closet w/organizer plus its own private bath with walk-in shower. The 2nd bedroom, laundry, and family bath (w/jetted tub) complete the main level. Downstairs will

For open house information, contact Jodi Noble, Chuck Jaqua, REALTOR, Inc. at 269-381-7653

3932 Country Meadows Drive, Kalamazoo, 49048 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,346 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming cape cod is now available- located in a ultra convenient location that's close to restaurants, grocery stores, and schools. Enjoy conveniences such as a main floor primary bedroom with private bath, and main floor laundry plus 1/2 bath for guests. The Kitchen is large, with plenty of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, as well as an eating area and sliders to the back deck. The living room has wood laminate floors and an electric fireplace. Upstairs you will find two large dormer bedrooms that share a full bath. The lower level hosts a TV room, recreation area with dry bar, and plenty of unfinished storage space. This is a lovely home in a great neighborhood-ready for it's new owner!

For open house information, contact Theresa A Page, Jaqua REALTORS at 269-341-4300