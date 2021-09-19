On the hunt for a home in Columbus? These houses are on the market

(Columbus, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

10 Lee Road 2174, Phenix City, 36870 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has it all! Newly installed LVP on lower level. Open floor plan has an oversized kitchen & opens to large living area. Kitchen has tons of storage, but if that's not enough, there's a pantry as well! Plenty of windows allow for the perfect view of the in-ground saltwater pool. Great backyard for entertaining! The owner's suite is enormous. Ensuite is large & open with a huge walk-in closet & extra entries to attic storage. Guest bedrooms are generously sized. Separate dining room is perfect for an office, playroom or secondary living area.

6815 Raintree Drive, Columbus, 31909 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,162 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom, 2 &1/2 bath home features a large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. It also includes a stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Right off of the kitchen is a breakfast area, separate laundry room and dining room. The home also features a large living room space which includes a stone fireplace and double ceilings fans. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and the master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. Outside this home contains an attached 2 car garage and a beautifully landscaped front and back yard. The back yard is fenced in and has a patio area.

6161 Highland Avenue, Columbus, 31909 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Come home to this cozy cottage in Sunshine Acres where every day is a happy day! This home is bright, airy, and filled with natural light. You can appreciate the open living/dining area with additional built-ins, the kitchen was updated in 2008 (Whirlpool refrigerator, Whirlpool dishwasher (5 months old), Frigidaire stove (brand new), stay in the home), 2 full bathrooms and spacious bedrooms (Main 11'5"X13'2", Guest 19'7"X8'4"), full laundry, smart home features (Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell), new hot water heater, large backyard with trellis & out building with exterior speakers. Don't delay make this one yours today!

798 Omega Drive, Columbus, 31907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in None

The perfect starter home. Located in a convenient area. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with a breakfast area, separate dining and living room, LVP flooring in the living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms.

