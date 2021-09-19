CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante star in London derby

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

It was a tale of two halves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Chelsea came to life in the second half to defeat Spurs 3-0.

In the opening stages of the match, Spurs were clearly the better side. They were able to put pressure on the Blues who gave away an early free kick and a corner. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane weren’t able to capitalise on the chances but Chelsea were forced to brutally defend their goal.

Tottenham continued their dominance but Chelsea had a spell of possession. Kai Havertz was in front of goal but fumbled his chance as he took a touch instead of attempting a one-touch finish.

At the break Spurs deserved to be ahead but the score stood at 0-0.

Chelsea came out firing in the second half as Marcos Alonso fired a stunning shot but Hugo Lloris did enough to keep him out. With the taste of goal, the Blues became ruthless. The ball was sent in from a corner and Dele Alli gave Thiago Silva too much space as the star headed home.

Shortly after Chelsea were in again, this time through substitute N’Golo Kante. His shot was deflected off of Eric Dier to double the Blues’ lead. Antonio Rudiger then added a third in stoppage time with a classy strike to take Chelsea joint top of the Premier League .

Here are the player ratings from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris - 4: The keeper was not challenged in the opening exchanges. He collected a cross well to launch Spurs on another attack. Lloris then saved a strike from Alonso well but he couldn’t stop Silva’s chance. The keeper could only watch as a deflected ball doubled the Blues’ lead.

Emerson -6: He was fouled a few times, showing the threat he can have with the ball at his feet. He defended well in the first half to quieten Chelsea’s attack.

Cristian Romero 6:- He won an early free kick and he was superb in retaining the ball in the midfield. Less impressive in the second half but he put in a good performance.

Eric Dier - 5: He almost got a shot in as he headed a chance in the box. Dier faded into the background in the second half with his only meaningful touch being the deflection which gave Chelsea their second goal.

Sergio Reguilon - 6: He made a stunning run to get Spurs on the edge of the box but the chance ended in nothing. He won a free kick in the second half to dull Chelsea’s momentum.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7: Solid once again and lively when around the ball. There was a worry as he had an issue with his eye just before half-time.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg -6: He did well to challenge Kovacic to continue Spurs’ early pressure. But, he was another Spurs star who seemed to switch off in the second half.

Dele Alli - 5: The star was involved in Spurs’ early pressure. He later closed down a Mount run but gave away a corner. He failed to do enough to defend Thiago Silva’s header.

Giovani Lo Celso - 7: He was in the right places as two chances came into the box but he couldn’t get a shot away. He was in and around the box whenever the pressure came for the hosts, with his chances just not coming off.

Harry Kane - 6: He took an early free kick which hit the wall but it earned a corner. Slick partnership with Son not quite clicking together throughout the match.

Son Heung-min - 8: An early shot for Son, whose chance was hit into Kane’s back. He continued to pressure Kepa throughout the game and was the star pushing Spurs forward and leading from the front. He wasn’t fed as much ball in the second half but when he was he continued his form.

Subs: Skipp - 6; Gil - 5; Sanchez - 5

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7: He was almost kept napping by Son who pressured him in a goal kick. Kepa then almost lost control of the ball for Kane to score but he regathered well. Some solid work in the rest of the first half.

Andreas Christensen - 5: Fouled Dele but he only got a warning from the ref. He had a shot at goal but it went wide. Not hugely involved in Chelsea’s slick recovery in the second half.

Thiago Silva - 8: He did enough to silence early chances from Spurs, being their best defensive player in the first half. The star then again read a Kane play well to shut the England captain down. He scored a great strike in the second 45 from a corner and was named Player of the Match.

Antonio Rudiger - 7: He put a great cross into the box to create a chance. Other than that he was largely quiet in the first half. Some foul play by the star gifted Spurs a free kick. He then rounded off Chelsea’s scores with their third of the afternoon.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6: Didn’t do enough to further Rudiger’s great cross. Jeered by the crowd for stealing yards at a throw in.

Jorginho - 5: Gave away an early free kick. He was solid but didn’t get a foothold in the first half. He then didn’t make an impact in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic - 5: He had a good battle with Hojbjerg and was involved in pockets of play but didn’t put an imprint on the game.

Marcos Alonso - 7: Alonso was involved in a lot of build-up play but his passes at times weren’t clinical enough. Every time he got the ball he was booed by the Spurs fans. Huge shot from him in the second half was impressive but it was saved well.

Mason Mount - 5: He had spells of connecting in both defence and attack but he didn’t shine in the match. One glimpse saw him put in a great counter attack but he was closed down. Taken off at half-time by Thomas Tuchel.

Kai Havertz - 6: Cleared well as Spurs looked to capitalise on pressure from an early corner. He stuttered on another chance to waste an opportunity.

Romelu Lukaku - 5: A great early run almost fed Havertz the ball but he was brought down to stall the chance. He then gifted Spurs a free kick. The star passed to Werner when he could’ve had a strike himself in the second half. He did get a shot on target but it was collected by Lloris.

Subs: Kante - 8; Werner - 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Tribal Football

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta: Fantastic to count on goalscorer Thiago Silva

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the performance of fellow defender Thiago Silva after victory at Tottenham. Thiago Silva scored in the 3-0 win. Azpilicueta later said: "I think everybody saw how good Thiago was, with his strength, his experience and how he plays with the ball and without the ball. It was an amazing game which he topped with that goal, which made it 1-0, so all round it is fantastic to have Thiago with us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Star Keeping Grounded Ahead of London Derby vs Spurs

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has addressed speculation that the west London side are among the favourites to challenge for the title this year, insisting the importance of staying grounded and taking the season game-by-game. The only team to score more points in the league since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back...
UEFA
washingtonnewsday.com

Chelsea manager reacts to N’Golo Kante’s outstanding performance in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea manager reacts to N’Golo Kante’s outstanding performance in the win over Tottenham Hotspur. N’Golo Kante’s performance in Chelsea’s 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspurs has earned Thomas Tuchel high plaudits. “If you have N’Golo (Kante), you’ve got something that everyone wants. With work rate, intensity, ball wins, clever play, off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
