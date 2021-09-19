CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

On the hunt for a home in Olympia? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Olympia, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Olympia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqLnL_0c10KvDD00

4742 Archer Dr. Se, Olympia, 98513

3 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to Hawks Prairie, Yelm Highway, and JBLM, this charming ramblerprovides an amazing combination of convenience and seclusion. With three over sized bedrooms plus a bonus room(smallest is 10'x12'), you'll have plenty of space for everyone. The back yard includes mature fruit trees (Asian pear andapple), 2 outbuildings for storage, and multiple places to sit and enjoy the day. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen providesan amazing amount of storage (please feel free to look around, it's impressive!). Whether you love it as is or want to putyour own mark on it, this house and lot give you the space you need to make your dreams happen... come check it out!

For open house information, contact Brent Pearson, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iO8NU_0c10KvDD00

4038 Rainwood Dr Nw, Olympia, 98502

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome home to this INCREDIBLE West Olympia split level on nearly 1/2 an acre lot! Renovated from top to bottom this beautiful home is turnkey ready for move in! Enjoy your outdoor time overlooking the yard from your covered deck! Close to everything you need yet secluded and private this home is a MUST SEE! This one won't last long, see it today!

For open house information, contact Joshua Waldroup, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZZSe_0c10KvDD00

2216 Mill St Ne, Olympia, 98501

4 Beds 4 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,772 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Gorgeous craftsman with main-level living located in sought-after ?The Village at Mill Pond? community. Bright, open floorplan w/excellent flow. Extensive wood flooring. Great room features cozy gas fireplace, dining room, & stunning kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, & timeless white cabinetry. Two master suites, one on the main level and one up. 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus huge bonus rm & main-level office. Tidy outdoor space w/mature landscape, front yard maintained by HOA. Fully fenced backyard w/covered deck, large covered front porch. Heated 2-car detached garage, storage shed, wired generator. Family friendly neighborhoodw/multiple community playgrounds, parks, & direct access to Chehalis walking trails.

For open house information, contact Virginia Everard, Keller Williams - Tacoma at 253-460-8640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZI8n1_0c10KvDD00

5424 Balustrade Blvd Se, Lacey, 98513

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to Horizon Pointe! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is just waiting for a new owner. Spacious open concept. 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, huge walk in closet, pantry, and more! Front yard with sprinkler system maintained by the HOA. Just a couple blocks from the community park. Close to schools and shopping.

For open house information, contact Kevin Gordham, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

