Flint, MI

Check out these homes on the Flint market now

 4 days ago

(Flint, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Flint will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8181 Hidden Cove Ct, Grand Blanc, 48439

4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Demand Neighborhood. Grand Blanc Schools. Our most popular Amherst is set on a cul-de-sac, large lot. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2500 sq ft. Upper level loft and laundry room. Spacious master suite with double sinks, soaker tub, private lavatory, tile shower and walk in closet. Open and spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinets. Walk in pantry. Soft close Lafata cabinetry. Granite counter tops. Kitchen nook, and eat in area. The great room features a gas fireplace. First floor den. 9' ceilings on the first floor. Daylight basement. Three car attached garage. No Association. *Estimated completion December 2021. Photos of previous home.

3272 East Atherton, Burton, 48529

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Atherton Schools 2 bedroom (possible small 9' x 7' 3rd bedroom is accessed of bedroom 2). This bungalow offers a full basement with second full bath, large eat-in kitchen, main floor laundry, most major appliances included, 4 lots totaling .61 acres, an oversized garage (36' x 28'), 5 year old well, 5 year old furnace, and updated 200 amp electrical service. Possession is negotiable.

344 Sheffield, Flint, 48503

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Townhouse | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Lost buyer. Price to sell. A GREAT BUY!!!!! If you are looking for a home at a great price this is it. Some hardwood floors. The basement is partially finished. Come take a LOOK

3259 Stanley, Mt. Morris, 48458

3 Beds 1 Bath | $118,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Don't miss this SUPER opportunity on Stanley! This 3 bed 1 bathroom ranch boast 1100 square feet of finished and updated space all on the main level with a partially finished basement. This property is in great shape for a great price! The oversized 2 car garage will fit two full size vehicles and a separate shed will give addition storage. The house sits on 1.38 acres!

