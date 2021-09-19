House hunt Youngstown: See what’s on the market now

(Youngstown, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Youngstown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2989 Eldora Dr, Youngstown, 44511 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1955

You will want to make an appointment to see this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Upon entering you will notice the warm glow of the beautiful hardwood floors. The updated eat in kitchen is a great gatherring place for family and friends. The sellers are leaving all of the appliances! The basement features a large rec room or a great man/woman cave! There is also a full bath and a workout room/office. You can relax on the back deck overlooking the beautiful fenced backyard or sit around the fire pit and enjoy the glow of a roaring fire. Nothing to do but move right in! Roof 12 years, Central air 5 years, furnace 5 years

4377 Devonshire Dr, Boardman, 44512 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Picture this three bedroom, three full baths, over 2000 square condo. Kitchen remodeled with granite countertops, new cabinets, hardwood floors and a unique garden window. There is a formal living room with cathedral ceiling, ski lights and gas fireplace, formal dining room, and a family room that features built-in bookcases and wet bar. An attached two car garage has extra storage and an above the garage storage. Furnace, central air and hot water in 2004. All windows have been replaced.

135 South Dunlap Ave, Youngstown, 44509 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Looking for an investment or cozy home? Just walk inside to this 2 bedroom ranch. The living room, bathroom and bedrooms have been updated. New roof and siding, mostly new windows. Call today to schedule your private tour!

708 North Saint Clair St, Girard, 44420 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 618 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This is a charming 2 bedroom home in Girard. Has a newer roof, glass block windows in the basement and vinyl windows throughout the rest of the house. The basement has been waterproofed by Ohio State Waterproofing! Basement could easily be converted into another bedroom. Updated electrical box, sump pump installed 6 years ago, home is cooled by central air. Tenant has been living in the home for 5 years and would love to stay if the buyer is looking to rent it. Currently paying $600 a month but is month to month, if the buyer wants to do a rent increase. This one will not last, needs nothing is move in ready.

