Check out these homes for sale in Topeka now

(Topeka, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Topeka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3200 Sw Twilight Dr, Topeka, 66614 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Awesome SW Topeka walk out ranch home. So much new in this home, including all flooring, paint, complete bathroom remodel, appliances, and more. Enjoy the evenings on the huge back deck. Brand new HVAC. Call to schedule your showing today!

1120 Sw Collins Ave, Topeka, 66605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $153,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Absolutely charming 3 bedroom home just North of Collins Park. Outside features a detached 1 car garage, fenced yard and low maintenance siding. Inside features an updated main floor bath, spacious master suite in the upper level and an unfinished basement full of potential! Whether you're looking for your next place to call home or an investment property sure to stay rented, this home is for you!

1015 Ne Seward Ave, Topeka, 66616 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 909 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Cozy and quaint cute 2bd/1ba just under 1K sqft, nestled in the heritage filled Oakland community! New roof, sewer line and furnace to be installed prior to closing. New owners will love their location during the annual Fiesta Mexicana celebration! Don't miss your opportunity for this affordable home in a great community!

4316 Se Liveoak Drive, Topeka, 66609 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Imagine your own park like setting with a fully stocked pond for fishing and a kids dream jungle gym right out your fully fenced backyard! This Horseshoe Bend Home features 2 Master Suites on the main floor, a great open concept floor plan with laundry right off the kitchen and a 3 car garage. Custom built by RT Builders only 7 years ago and has been gently lived in....nothing to do but move-in and upack! Basement offers 2 generous sized legal egress window bedrooms, a full bathroom and a family room that could be turned into a great theater room! This Shawnee Heights home in Berryton Elementary rarely has the pond properties on the market. Add this to your showings and come see for yourself how you could make this your new home.

