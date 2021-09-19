Check out these homes for sale in Macon now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Macon, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Macon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTKCG_0c10Kiz000

1110 Green Street, Warner Robins, 31093

3 Beds 2 Baths | $113,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1958

The started home you've been searching for! This home features freshly painted interior and exterior. Updated kitchen and bathroom complete with sun room and updated fixtures throughout. Call today to set up your private showing.

For open house information, contact Jessica Lawson, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-953-8595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGUac_0c10Kiz000

2654 Stanislaus Circle, Macon, 31204

3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1932

This English Tudor one level cottage in historic and charming Stanislaus will impress as you walk up to the front porch. Fall in love with the hardwood floors, high ceilings, ornate features on the plaster walls and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been completely renovated while preserving the charming and historic tile floors. The sunlit bedrooms have multiple windows and cedar closets. The bathroom has been renovated preserving the old world charm. The 3 large unfinished rooms under the home are great for storage or can be used as a workshop. The fenced in backyard is adorned with a fig tree and has a 2 car carport with a quaint tin roof. Home has been freshly painted, updates include roof, HVAC and more. List of updates available upon request. Call to schedule a viewing.

For open house information, contact Nancy King, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-745-3991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370VJS_0c10Kiz000

1419 Calhoun Street, Macon, 31201

2 Beds 3 Baths | $86,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 2 bed 3 bath fixer upper bungalow/cottage in historic Beall's Hill is within walking distance of Mercer. House has been taken down to the studs and unfinished original hardwood floors, 7 year old roof and HVAC and a speak easy bar in the basement.

For open house information, contact Jessica Stevens, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-745-3991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NA9Z_0c10Kiz000

3267 Markwood Drive, Macon, 31206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Rental Home: tenant occupied; do not disturb; investor cash only. Contact for lease details. No seller disclosure as the seller has never lived at the property. Contact seller to set an appointment. Seller can close quick. Price to sale so no blind off-ball offer will be accepted.

For open house information, contact Celine Higgins, Simply List at 470-309-1545

