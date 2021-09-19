On the hunt for a home in Mission? These houses are on the market

(Mission, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mission. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7013 1St, Mcallen, 78504 5 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,840 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Space and more space! This beautiful and well-maintained Ruttenberg home, built in 1993, features 5 bedrooms (not a small room in the house) and 3 full baths. It's just perfect for a large family with room for everyone and lots of storage. The walk-in attic space makes for easy access to seasonal items, keeping the house free of clutter. The two-car garage and large back yard are accessed from the alley in the rear of the property.

9211 32Nd, Mcallen, 78504 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Excellent location in North McAllen. Cozy house with 4 bedrooms, flixble for personal home based work. Home has been repainted and shingle roofing was replaced three years ago, new fence, tile floor, A/C unit is nearly using for few years, it is move in ready.

1209 16Th, Mcallen, 78501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Available now is this rare gem in historic Milmor Subdiviosn in McAllen. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath is move in ready. The hardwood floors in the living and dining room are beautiful and reminiscent of the good 'ol days. Natural gas is available for your gas appliances. Enjoy the shade in the covered back porch while you host your family and friends. The house is nestled on just over quarter of an acre! Finding an available lot this size in the area is not easy; here it is. Schedule a private tour today.

3401 Santa Olivia, Mission, 78572 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2003

VERY WELL KEPT NICE ONE STORY HOME . GREAT FLOORPLAN AND VERY FUNCTIONAL HOME . GOOD SIZE KITCHEN , ABSOLUTELY NO CARPETS . HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE . GOOD SIZE BACK YARD WITH A POOL THAT IS MAINTAINED WEEKLY . CLOSE TO PARK AND SCHOOLS .

