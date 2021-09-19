Take a look at these homes on the market in Charleston

(Charleston, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Charleston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21 George Street, Charleston, 29401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $639,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Location, location, location! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath condo located right off of King Street puts you in the heart of downtown just a short walk to Charleston's best restaurants and shopping! This is a great condo with many luxurious upgrades including granite countertops, pristine hardwood flooring throughout, and two large bathtubs, perfect for relaxation! Enter through the front door and you are immediately greeted by the spacious kitchen featuring significant counter space and cabinet storage and a bar perfect for casual dining! Make your way into the spacious living room that features high ceilings and immaculate hardwood flooring. The master bedroom features large windows that brighten up the room and a closet with built in shelving that creates a dream storage space. The master bathroom includes a massive dual vanity with ample storage, as well as a large garden tub and separate, luxurious walk in shower. The second bedroom is also large in size and includes more custom, built in storage in the huge walk in closet. The second bathroom also includes lots of storage and features a SECOND huge garden bathtub. This unit is truly the height of luxury and is not only a great place to live, but a great investment or second home opportunity. All of this is included in one of the most sought after and safe buildings downtown that features a gym, a rooftop patio with stunning views of the city, and 1.5 deeded parking spaces. Don't miss your opportunity to see this stunning unit in one of the most outstanding locations in all of Charleston!

For open house information, contact Dan Lorentz, The Boulevard Company, LLC at 843-619-7816

36 Moultrie Street, Charleston, 29403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Gorgeous original two-story, 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home with TONS of potential, just a half block from Hampton Park, Charleston's largest park. When first stepping onto the property at 36 Moultrie St., you'll fall in love with the small, private ''secret garden'' and full size front porch that overlooks it. You can be at ease here in the morning, afternoon or evening, and all year round. As you enter the home, it's difficult not to be bowled over by the beauty of heart pine flooring throughout. You'll also appreciate the many charming original Edwardian period architectural features and details such as lofty bead-board ceilings, picture and chair rail molding, ''wavy glass'' windows, and more. The living room is spacious, offering ample room for decor while somehow managing to feel both ele and cozy at the same time. Being separated from the dining room by french doors, both rooms feature their original hearths and mantles. The kitchen has everything you need to whip up nourishing meals, and it includes a gas range. The first floor has a combined laundry room and full bath, which features a big antique cast iron clawfoot tub. There is a bedroom on this level too, toward the back, where both the walls and ceiling happen to be made of bead-board, which is a pleasant complement to the character lent by the plaster walls which cover the rest of the home's interior. Next, grab ahold of the banister and head upstairs where you'll find the 3 other bedrooms, a bonus room, plus two additional full baths, both of which also feature cast iron clawfoot tubs. This property comes with its own ample private driveway leading to a huge fenced backyard, which has limitless landscaping and recreational potential! This home is a fantastic opportunity, whether you're considering it for a lucrative investment property, or as the place you call "home". The house was built just a few steps from Hampton Park which features meandering paths, picnic tables, a playground, a duck pond and so many majestic live oaks you'll forget you're in the middle of a city! This location is especially convenient to I-26 and accessible to both West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, via the Crosstown. This home stands in the heart of the North Central neighborhood, which blends urban vitality with a quiet suburban feel - just the right vibe here! Within walking distance to award-winning restaurants, local bars, shops, cafes and grocery stores, it's also in close proximity to the Citadel, College of Charleston and MUSC. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Greg Polak, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

408 Millcreek Drive, Charleston, 29407 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,661 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Adorable and charming brick ranch in the highly desirable Geddes Hall neighborhood in West Ashley. Over 1600 sq ft with 2 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is warm and cozy with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has a new Samsung dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator as well as a new washer and dryer in the laundry room. This home has plenty of space with a large sunroom that connects to the screen porch. The fenced in yard is beautifully mature with large oak trees and plenty of space to run around! No HOA and no Flood Zone!! Some other great features include...new roof in 2019, new Rinnai water heater in 2020, new smoke detectors, new flooring in the kitchen, kitchen sink has instant hot water faucet, new Hunter fans... workshop in the backyard has electrical power, 3 cedar closets in the house, air conditioning replaced within last 5 years, all exterior trim was repainted as well as some interior walls and ceilings, fireplace had complete renovation in 2019. Just two blocks to the West Ashley Greenway offering miles of peaceful biking and walking trail! This house has lots of storage with a large closet in the carport and the workshop in the backyard. Great home in a fantastic and well sought out neighborhood!

For open house information, contact KRISTEN WHITEHEAD, Keller Williams Realty Chas. Islands at 843-242-1100

205 Larissa Drive, Charleston, 29414 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to this lovely 3 BR/2.5BA single family home is available in The Commons at Grand Oaks Plantation. The house has an open floor plan with hardwood floors downstairs, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. The kitchen even has a unique chalkboard backsplash, a large island with seating and plenty of counter. This gourmet kitchen also has 42'' cabinets, recessed lighting! The washer and dryer is downstairs and will be convey upon sale. The upstairs has upgraded 3 years new carpet. The master bedroom is spacious and backs up to the woods for privacy and peaceful natural sounds at night. The master bedroom also has a sitting area and bathroom with a custom beautiful 2-person tile shower, his and her sinks, a separated toilet closet and two separate walk-in closets. The home features a tank-less hot water heater so you never run out of hot water. The front of the house has a small porch, and the back has a 12x12 screened in porch that backs up to the woods creating privacy. An one car garage with 2 car driveway and an outdoor storage closet. HOA takes care of regular lawn maintenance, fresh pine straw and power washing , regular landscaping, maintenance of common areas, painting of shutters and front door every few years, termite bond, maintenance of normal wear and tear of exterior of homes including replacing vinyl siding in some situations creating a very low maintenance, enjoyable home. Amenities includes neighborhood pool and a walking trail. It's also a short walk to the community pool and just over a mile from the Bees Ferry Recreation Center which has sports fields, a dog park and exercise classes you r family is able to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Chin Hsin (Jeannie) Overeem, Carolina Elite Real Estate at 843-212-8839