Jackson, MS

House hunt Jackson: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Jackson, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8fkz_0c10KeS600

1303 Jasmine Way, Flowood, 39232

4 Beds 3 Baths | $473,538 | 2,802 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Now is your chance to make this new construction home in sought-after Latter Rayne your own! Pick your colors and finishes OR have the custom experience of an interior designer help you to make those decisions as a part of the Lyles Signature Homes experience. Minutes from shopping and dinning at Dogwood and a short drive from the Reservoir. Located in the excellent Northwest Rankin School District. Do not miss this opportunity to customize your beautiful home today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4QNR_0c10KeS600

1317 Jasmine Way, Flowood, 39232

4 Beds 4 Baths | $484,600 | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Now is your chance to make this new construction home in sought-after Latter Rayne your own! Pick your colors and finishes OR have the custom experience of an interior designer help you to make those decisions as a part of the Lyles Signature Homes experience. Minutes from shopping and dinning at Dogwood and a short drive from the Reservoir. Located in the excellent Northwest Rankin School District. Do not miss this opportunity to customize your beautiful home today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZzLC_0c10KeS600

201 Oak Brook Cove, Florence, 39073

4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Acadian home in the coveted Stonebrook Subdivision! This 4BR/3BA split-plan home with over 2300 sq ft features concrete and wood plank floors throughout, master suite with double vanity, jetted tub, tiled shower and walk in closet, granite countertops and s/s appliances in kitchen, and fresh paint. Outside you will love the covered porch overlooking the large fenced in back yard plus a storage shed! Beautifully landscaped and in the Florence School District! Call your agent today!

