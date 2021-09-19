House hunt Jackson: See what’s on the market now

(Jackson, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1303 Jasmine Way, Flowood, 39232 4 Beds 3 Baths | $473,538 | 2,802 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Now is your chance to make this new construction home in sought-after Latter Rayne your own! Pick your colors and finishes OR have the custom experience of an interior designer help you to make those decisions as a part of the Lyles Signature Homes experience. Minutes from shopping and dinning at Dogwood and a short drive from the Reservoir. Located in the excellent Northwest Rankin School District. Do not miss this opportunity to customize your beautiful home today!

For open house information, contact Leigh Jones, NextHome Realty Experience at 601-521-2866

1317 Jasmine Way, Flowood, 39232 4 Beds 4 Baths | $484,600 | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 2020

201 Oak Brook Cove, Florence, 39073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Acadian home in the coveted Stonebrook Subdivision! This 4BR/3BA split-plan home with over 2300 sq ft features concrete and wood plank floors throughout, master suite with double vanity, jetted tub, tiled shower and walk in closet, granite countertops and s/s appliances in kitchen, and fresh paint. Outside you will love the covered porch overlooking the large fenced in back yard plus a storage shed! Beautifully landscaped and in the Florence School District! Call your agent today!

For open house information, contact Lila Robin, 4 Corner Properties, LLC at 601-952-2828