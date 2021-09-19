CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

York-curious? These homes are on the market

York News Alert
York News Alert
 4 days ago

(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4fYR_0c10KdZN00

123 Maribel Lane, York, 17403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $519,990 | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Turner single-family home floorplan offers 2,217 sq ft of first-floor living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet on one side with a hall on the other connecting the 2-car garage and laundry room to the home. Beyond the entry is the kitchen with large dine-in island and breakfast area open to the great room. The Owner's Retreat is tucked off the great room and features a private Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. The Turner comes with a walkout basement and finished second floor. The second floor features a full bed/bath and gameroom combo. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2021 Charter Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CH1BN-CC-PAYK156632)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIFiY_0c10KdZN00

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $571,990 | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625-2,894 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 2 different elevation options, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a living room and formal dining room. The living room has the option to be upgraded into a dedicated study. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2021 Charter Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CH1BN-CC-Conroy)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwflO_0c10KdZN00

102 Maribel Lane, York, 17403

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625-2,894 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 2 different elevation options, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a living room and formal dining room. The living room has the option to be upgraded into a dedicated study. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

For open house information, contact Chanticleer Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Copyright © 2021 Charter Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CH1BN-CC-PAYK158016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8Lla_0c10KdZN00

125 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $258,490 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them.We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

For open house information, contact Locust Run Sales D.R. Horton - Central-Pennsylvania

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42405-424-42405-424050000-5088)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Conewago Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
York, PA
Real Estate
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Living Space#Art
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
136
Followers
244
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy