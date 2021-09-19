York-curious? These homes are on the market

(York, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

123 Maribel Lane, York, 17403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $519,990 | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Turner single-family home floorplan offers 2,217 sq ft of first-floor living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet on one side with a hall on the other connecting the 2-car garage and laundry room to the home. Beyond the entry is the kitchen with large dine-in island and breakfast area open to the great room. The Owner's Retreat is tucked off the great room and features a private Owner's Bath and large walk-in closet. The Turner comes with a walkout basement and finished second floor. The second floor features a full bed/bath and gameroom combo. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

113 Valmere Path, York, 17403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $571,990 | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy all the benefits of a luxury single-family home with none of the maintenance. The Turner floorplan offers first-floor living at its finest in a private hilltop neighborhood where all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawncare is taken care of. The Conroy single-family home floorplan offers 2,625-2,894 sq ft of low maintenance first-floor living with 2 different elevation options, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached 2-car garage. A large entry welcomes you into the home with direct access to both a living room and formal dining room. The living room has the option to be upgraded into a dedicated study. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room overflowing into the kitchen and breakfast area. Privately tucked off the entry is a large first-floor Owner's Retreat with an oversized walk-in closet and private Owner's Bath. A 2-car side load garage is connected to the home through a dedicated friend's entry with laundry room and walk-in kitchen pantry. The Conroy comes with a full unfinished walkout basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor has a versatile upper gallery space with two bedrooms and full bath. This floorplan is only available with our move in ready homes at Chanticleer.

102 Maribel Lane, York, 17403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,990 | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in None

125 Maple Run Drive, York, 17404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $258,490 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New Express Townhomes now selling in Conewago Township, PA! Situated just off of I-83, this charming community is located near retail, historic hot spots, as well as spacious county and state parks. Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them.We can't wait to welcome you home to York!

