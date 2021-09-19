On the hunt for a home in Fort Collins? These houses are on the market

(Fort Collins, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Collins. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3108 Sail Pl, Fort Collins, 80525 2 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Townhouse | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Updated, clean & easy to show 2 bed, 2.5 bath 2-story townhome style condo in Sherwood Shores. Beautifully updated kitchen w/ slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and built-ins throughout. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Two parking spaces right out the front door. Nice, spacious common area Greenbelt in the back. Finished basement with rec room or could be used as 3rd bedroom. Pre-inspected for your buyer's peace of mind.

For open house information, contact Lane Everitt, Group Harmony at 970-377-4979

3005 Glendevey Dr, Loveland, 80538 4 Beds 5 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,692 Square Feet | Built in 1979

PRICE IMPROVEMENT Beautiful mature landscaping, two story home in desirable west Loveland. Main level features new hardwood floors, new carpet, eat in kitchen. The vaulted ceilings and abundance of windows give lots of natural light. New light fixtures throughout the home and a beautiful restored wood burning fireplace. Don't forget about the library on the second floor as well as the master closet addition! New roof, gutters, and gutter guards added. New sprinkler heads and drip system with pressure regulator. This home has so much to offer, you really must see it for yourself.

For open house information, contact Kiara Weeks, RE/MAX Alliance-Crossroads at 970-593-0999

4486 Barrow Ln, Timnath, 80547 3 Beds 3 Baths | $448,547 | Single Family Attached | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Treat yourself to the spectacular style and elegant livability of the Englewood new home plan. Live and entertain in the sunny comforts of the open-concept family and dining spaces. The sleek kitchen is optimized to support solo chefs and family cooking adventures. Both spare bedrooms present an inspiring place for unique personalities to flourish. A contemporary en suite bathroom and walk-in closet contribute to the everyday vacation of your refined Owner's Retreat.

For open house information, contact Erin Brady, C3 Real Estate Solutions, LLC at 970-225-5154

2706 Stockbury Dr, Fort Collins, 80525 4 Beds 4 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,788 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy the gardener's paradise from the front or back decks of this English Ranch beauty with many updated features! This striking 2-story with 4 bedrooms/4 baths & main floor study features an updated master bath & kitchen with new countertops, island, stainless microwave & range, new carpet and interior paint on the main /second floor. Refinished wood floors, new laundry room laminate flooring & sink... the list goes on. Roof replaced in 2019. See MLS documents for full list. Partially finished basement awaits finish to Buyer's tastes. Short distance to English Ranch park, schools, shopping & easy access to I-25. 12 Month Home warranty for the new buyer!

For open house information, contact Paula Hawe, Group Mulberry at 970-377-4979