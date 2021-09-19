CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Top homes for sale in Green Bay

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 4 days ago

(Green Bay, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Green Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drF5R_0c10KXDt00

1327 Cook Street, De Pere, 54115

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Classic 3BR/1.5BA brick ranch home near parks, schools, and minutes from downtown amenities & entertainment! Bedrooms w/ oak hardwood floor. Nicely updated main bath w/ tile surround & modern vanity. Fully-equipped kitchen w/ solid surface counters. Spacious fam-rm w/ hw floor walks out to fenced back-yard w/ paver patio. Lower level boasts over 800 SF add'l finished space composed of a rec-rm w/ bar, office area, exercise room w/ character door, and half-bath. Ample clean, dry unfinished storage space beyond finished areas. 1.5 stall attached garage, great central location!

For open house information, contact Ben Bauknecht, Dallaire Realty at 920-569-0827

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50245480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbV4j_0c10KXDt00

1310 Broadway Street, Green Bay, 54304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Welcome home! This home has been completely remodeled offering a new contemporary vibe with new flooring, cabinets, windows, some electrical and plumbing. Open concept with lots of natural light makes the home have a very warm vibe! Enjoy your large private fenced backyard. Very close proximity to Lambeau Field/Titletown District and Broadway district. Do not miss out, this turn key home will not last long!

For open house information, contact Cindy Loritz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50244986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k821n_0c10KXDt00

2692 Sussex Road, Green Bay, 54311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Like New 4 year old ranch split home located in the great Red Smith Neighborhood. Many upgrades including granite counter tops, walk in pantry, all kitchen appliances, master bedroom has tray ceiling, dual sinks, with large walk in closest (built in cabinets), living room has coffered ceiling, stove corner gas fireplace. Nice size back yard. Huge unfinished basement with tons of potential with 2 egress windows and stubbed for a bathroom. Garage is 3 stall with extra deep area for additional parking or work shop area with access to the basement. This home is move in ready and won't last long!

For open house information, contact Charity Bayer, Executive Realty at 920-639-2444

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50246242)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIoEt_0c10KXDt00

1116 Pleasant Valley Drive, Oneida, 54155

4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,784 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Prestigious stunner in Thornberry Crk w/amazing in-ground pool, hot tub, b-ball ct, fenced yard & treelined backyard! Office/bdrm w/French drs. Beautiful living rm w/feature ceiling, natural light, beautiful FP & built-ins. Open kitchen/dinette w/center island/snack bar, built-in appliances & W-I pantry. Mstr suite w/tiled W-I shower & W-I closet. Guest suite w/living rm, patio drs, kitchenette, bdrm, W-I closet & bthrm. LL: Ensuite w/W-I closet, exposed windows & bthrm w/soaking tub & shower. Game & rec rm, hrdwd flrs, white trim/drs, granite; all the bells & whistles! Showings begin 9/11.

For open house information, contact Jill Dickson-Kesler, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50247577)

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

