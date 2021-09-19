CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Top homes for sale in Primrose

Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 4 days ago

(Primrose, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Primrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrOYh_0c10KWLA00

1140 Hwy 587, Beattyville, 41311

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rural Country Setting with Neighbors. This home has a traditional 3 Bedroom Ranch layout. The Kitchen is in great condition and includes the Stove and Refrigerator. The Dining Area has Full Glass Door & Glass Panel providing access to a small Deck and lots of light. New Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom. Entire inside of House has been Freshly Painted. There is a small storage area in the house accessible only from the outside. The older building located on the lot has many possibilities or may be torn down by the new owner. Seller is providing a 1 Year Home Warranty for the Buyer. Recently Surveyed.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20114335)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1nZC_0c10KWLA00

6550 E Hwy 52, Beattyville, 41311

5 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1986

169 Acre farm with a large brick ranch! If you're looking for peaceful Kentucky farm-life living, look no further. You'll be enamored by the abundant wildlife, gorgeous flat/cleared acreage surrounded by trees... its beauty is boundless. Located in Lee County, Beattyville, boasting 160 glorious acres, this property offers a large single family brick ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car attached garage, and a full basement, and even includes a lovely cottage that could be rented or used as Airbnb, mother in law suite, man cave, or great for college kiddos hang. Property has a separate garage with workshop, private bridge, two ponds and access to the Kentucky river. Property will be sold as is. Call agent today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Amanda M Heuser, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-878-0021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20026439)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR2e9_0c10KWLA00

300 Old Hopewell Road South, Beattyville, 41311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in None

Location! Just off HWY 11 with easy access to Downtown Beattyville, Natural Bridge, Red River Gorge, and Mountain Parkway. Semi Open Floor Plan with Master Bedroom and Bath. The Front Porch and Large Covered Back Deck make Out Door Living so easy. Large Work Shop Building plus a separate Storage Building. This home is located in a Peaceful, Quiet, and Private beautiful wooded area. A Great Home, Lot, and Location.

For open house information, contact Ernie Martin, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20112507)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pc0q_0c10KWLA00

521 North Highway 708 North, Beattyville, 41311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1996

60+/- Acres of woods and country nestled in eastern KY 20 minutes from the National Bridge State Park. This property is very private and isolated. They is a 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy single wide that is furnished. There is a beautiful pond on property stocked with blue gill and bass. Its has some great home or cabin sites.There are many trails, mineral rights convey with property. Loaded with deer & turkey and other wildlife.. This wont Last Long!! Make Offer Today!! Will Need 4 Wheel drive to show property.

For open house information, contact Mary Renfro, A Unique Realty Company at 859-539-2866

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20115830)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Primrose, KY
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#House#Buyer#Surveyed#Great Home#Location#Deer Turkey#A Unique Realty Company
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
18
Followers
242
Post
530
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy