Top homes for sale in Primrose

(Primrose, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Primrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1140 Hwy 587, Beattyville, 41311 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rural Country Setting with Neighbors. This home has a traditional 3 Bedroom Ranch layout. The Kitchen is in great condition and includes the Stove and Refrigerator. The Dining Area has Full Glass Door & Glass Panel providing access to a small Deck and lots of light. New Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom. Entire inside of House has been Freshly Painted. There is a small storage area in the house accessible only from the outside. The older building located on the lot has many possibilities or may be torn down by the new owner. Seller is providing a 1 Year Home Warranty for the Buyer. Recently Surveyed.

6550 E Hwy 52, Beattyville, 41311 5 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1986

169 Acre farm with a large brick ranch! If you're looking for peaceful Kentucky farm-life living, look no further. You'll be enamored by the abundant wildlife, gorgeous flat/cleared acreage surrounded by trees... its beauty is boundless. Located in Lee County, Beattyville, boasting 160 glorious acres, this property offers a large single family brick ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car attached garage, and a full basement, and even includes a lovely cottage that could be rented or used as Airbnb, mother in law suite, man cave, or great for college kiddos hang. Property has a separate garage with workshop, private bridge, two ponds and access to the Kentucky river. Property will be sold as is. Call agent today for your private tour.

300 Old Hopewell Road South, Beattyville, 41311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in None

Location! Just off HWY 11 with easy access to Downtown Beattyville, Natural Bridge, Red River Gorge, and Mountain Parkway. Semi Open Floor Plan with Master Bedroom and Bath. The Front Porch and Large Covered Back Deck make Out Door Living so easy. Large Work Shop Building plus a separate Storage Building. This home is located in a Peaceful, Quiet, and Private beautiful wooded area. A Great Home, Lot, and Location.

521 North Highway 708 North, Beattyville, 41311 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1996

60+/- Acres of woods and country nestled in eastern KY 20 minutes from the National Bridge State Park. This property is very private and isolated. They is a 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy single wide that is furnished. There is a beautiful pond on property stocked with blue gill and bass. Its has some great home or cabin sites.There are many trails, mineral rights convey with property. Loaded with deer & turkey and other wildlife.. This wont Last Long!! Make Offer Today!! Will Need 4 Wheel drive to show property.

