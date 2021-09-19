House hunt Worcester: See what’s on the market now

(Worcester, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Worcester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

26 Church Street, Spencer, 01562 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2006

UPDATE-All new flooring & carpet just installed. Charming Colonial in a well established neighborhood built in 2006. Recently had the roof replaced, Features a large eat in kitchen with easy access to the back deck, living room & half bathroom on the main level. The second level features a full bathroom & 3 freshly painted bedrooms. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet & access to main bathroom. Basement has many features including a bonus room with a closet that can be used a bedroom or a home office. Basement also features a large area that can be used as a family room or play room. The washer and dryer hookups are located in the basement. The basement exits right out to the large back yard and provides easy access to parking,yard and hot tub. Plenty of parking in the rear accessed by a paved driveway. DON’T MISS OUT THIS HOUSE WONT LAST!!!!!!!

3 Artemas Ave, Shrewsbury, 01545 3 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Location, Location, Location! Three bedroom with home office and two full bath ranch style in highly sought out cul-de-sac neighborhood. Just down the street from Dean Park within walking trails & playground. This oversized three bedroom ranch has two floors of living space. Ample Storage Space. Easy commute. Fully fenced in level back yard great for children, pets & gatherings. Brand New High Efficiency Natural Gas Heating System and Tankless HW. Other updates include New Roof, New Windows, and New Garage Door. Excellent school district. Central location and minutes to 9, 290, 495. First floor w/living room, dining room & eat-in kitchen. Hardwood Floors under carpet. Three good size bedrooms w/full bathroom. Whole house fan. Lower level finished w/spacious family room & bar for entertaining. Lower Level with Full Bathroom, Home Office, Laundry Room, & Workshop. Walkout access to back yard. Patio area great for outside dining. Oversized one car garage. Commuters Delight.

132 Ridge Road, Northborough, 01532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Condominium | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Open house 9/18 and 9/19 from 11-1 at this mint townhouse duplex w/deck & level wooded half acre lot on a quiet side street!!! Common front entry hall w/door to large living room w/coat closet & Pergo floor. Updated maple cabinet eat-in kitchen w/glass top stove, SS sink, built-in micro, fridge (included), pantry & Pergo floor. Formal dining room w/Pergo floor, slider to deck & programmable thermostat. Updated half bath w/ceramic tile floor & maple vanity. Master bedroom w/oversize closet, wall-to-wall & wall air conditioner (included). Second bedroom w/wall-to-wall carpeting. Third bedroom w/wall-to-wall carpeting, closet & wall air conditioner (included). Updated full ceramic tile bath w/1 piece tub/shower, linen closet, maple vanity w/Corian like counter top & triple mirror medicine cabinet w/theatre lights. Pull down stairway to large attic. Expandable lower level has good head room & has the laundry, storage shelves & door to bulkhead.

132, 0 And 0 Nugget Drive, Charlton, 01507 2 Beds 1 Bath | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in None

TOWN ORDERED AUCTION FOR 10 PROPERTIES! The displayed price is the deposit amount required to register. The actual purchase price will be determined by the highest bid at LIVE AUCTION ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM. This single family home sits on a Â±.12 acre rectangular shaped parcel with water views of Little Nugget Lake. The house has Â±1,088 sq. ft. of living area and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, deck and detached 1 car garage. This offering is being sold together with a Â±.12 contiguous rectangular shaped parcel (20A-C-4) and a Â±.04 acre waterfront parcel (20A-A-32) that sits across the road from the two contiguous parcels. This offering includes a total of Â±.28 acres. Rehab this gem and walk out your door to Little Nugget Lake! Terms: Bidder registration begins at Dexter Hall, Charlton Public Library, 40 Main Street, Charlton, MA at 11:00 AM. For this property a deposit of $10,000, dependent on property, in certified or bank cashier's check is required to register to bid. Closing in 30 days. Property sold as is. We make no representations, warranties, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the information provided. MA Lic. #104

