On the hunt for a home in Newport News? These houses are on the market

(Newport News, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newport News will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7819 Merrimac Lane, Newport News, 23605 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful 4 bed 2 and half bath colonial style home in The Village of Newport! HVAC system is only a year old! Professionally Negotiated Short-sale. Text or Call LA to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact TJ Jenkins, ReWard Real Estate LLC at 757-839-4900

4022 Monitor Drive, Hampton, 23669 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Located in the Merrimac Shore neighborhood, this home does not disappoint! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen offers all new cabinets, stone counters, wine refrigerator & professional oversized gas stove with water spout! Open dining room with traditional corner china cabinet, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, wood floors & wall of built-ins. Very large bedrooms, lots of closet space including a cedar lined & big walk-in that could be 3rd bedroom! Screened patio, sun room, 1 car garage, big yard are just some of the many wonderful features of this home.

For open house information, contact Traci Lewis VanCamp, RE/MAX Alliance at 757-456-2345

24 E Tamarisk Quay, Hampton, 23666 2 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This cool abode offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, double height ceilings, sunlit skylights. Amenities include: pool, trash pick up, landscaping, and maintenance of common elements. You are also conveniently located between Sandy Bottom Nature Park, Hampton Towne Center, and Hamptons Golf Course! Call Agent today. Welcome home

For open house information, contact Jarrett Caldwell, Keller Williams Elite-Western Branch at 757-673-7488

2 Insley Circle, Poquoson, 23662 5 Beds 4 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,290 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful home located on large corner lot in desirable Heritage Cove. Large office with built-ins, classic dining area , laundry room, walk in butlers pantry, FROG, duel zone HVAC, and downstairs master bedroom are just a few things to check off the list with this home. The open concept feel of the downstairs gives plenty of ample natural sunlight, while the great layout still gives you the cozy feel of home. You will love the landscaping out back, open backyard area large enough for hot tub or pool, and of course the detached two car garage with upstairs apartment/ full bathroom. Home generator, separate HVAC for detached garage and home but on same bill, along with no flood insurance are additional perks! Call today for an appt!

For open house information, contact Jamison Lewis, Keller Williams Elite-Peninsula at 757-223-9555