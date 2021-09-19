Take a look at these homes on the market in Duette

(Duette, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Duette. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

730 129Th Street Ne, Bradenton, 34212 5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,170 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Pack your bags and get ready to move right into this beautiful newer home. There are no CDD fees to worry about here, just 3,170 square feet of spacious home living in the wonderful Brookside Estates neighborhood. This home provides you with 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The 5th bedroom is the entire upstairs that has its own bathroom and could be sectioned off to have a separate family room/bedroom or just keep it as is and use as a playroom, home theatre room or even a home office. There are lots of possibilities for what you can do. The kitchen is updated with granite counters and has a large center island that looks over the great room. The master bedroom is roomy and has an attached bathroom that is large and has a granite counter vanity with double sinks, a large soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. When you are ready to relax and be refreshed, step out back into your private screened in lanai with a beautiful salt water inground pool with upgraded variable speed pool pump. The back yard is fully fenced and there's no homes directly behind the home which aids in the privacy. The homeowner made many recent improvements including repainting the entire interior of the home, upgraded the light fixtures, installed new remote controlled ceiling fans. installed the back yard fencing and an electronic keypad lock on the front door! The large 3 car garage has plenty of room for your cars and anything else you need a garage for. This home comes with the balance of a 15 year transferable structural warranty from the builder, M/I Homes. All of the furnishings optional so if you are looking for a complete turnkey solution then this is it. Make your plans now to see this beautiful home before it's gone!

15410 Telford Spring Drive, Sun City Center, 33573 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, located in the desirable community of Cypress Creek. A MUST SEE property with a brand new Roof Installed 09/2021!!!!!!! AC Unit 2 Years old!!!!! This MOVE-IN-READY home features a 2- car garage, stainless steel appliances, Vaulted ceilings with an open floor concept, hardwood floors and master bedroom with a connected patio. The screened patio is perfect for soaking in the Florida SUN. NO SHOWINGS REFUSED! Can accommodate Fast Closing! This home is nestled close to I75 and U.S. HWY 301. Conveniently located to schools, shopping centers, gyms, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include community clubhouse, community pool, playground. Hurry and Welcome Home!

840 Mccallister Avenue, Sun City Center, 33573 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great corner unit condo in Kings Point- a gated 55+ community with many amenities ~ Built in 1993, this 1336 square foot home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and Florida room with recent updates to include new carpet throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, interior paint and bathroom flooring! This homes layout is open and inviting – having all you need in one area. Step inside and you are greeted with a large family room with dining space, generous sized kitchen and dinette area. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry. Directly off of the family room are sliding glass doors leading to the large Florida room, great for additional living space and to enjoy the private and quiet grassy area beyond. The master suite includes closet, vanity and step in shower. The secondary bedroom is set up on the other side of the floor plan and has a full bathroom to use. The 2 car garage has a partial enclosure that creates an air conditioned laundry and storage room- yet there is plenty of room left over within the 2 car garage for a golf cart or vehicle. Kings Point is maintenance free and includes pools, clubhouses, spa and golf course. It is centrally located between Tampa and Sarasota with easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and beautiful beaches. It’s good to be home.

16242 Cape Coral Drive, Wimauma, 33598 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,191 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The 2,191 a/c sq ft of this wonderful Palazzo model situated on a larger lot with a southerly water view invites you to be her next lucky owner. This is your opportunity to own one of the few Palazzos in Valencia Lakes. This Palazzo features three Bedrooms and an Office, three full Bathrooms, an expansive Great Room, a separate Dining Room, a Chef’s Kitchen, and a Dinette. As you approach via the pavered driveway and walkway to the screened Entryway leading to the Double French Doors with Transom windows, you will enter a welcoming Foyer that features a 10’-to-11’ tray ceiling. Immediately to your left is the perfect space to make your Office, Retreat, or Bedroom 4. Two large windows provide the Office with great natural light. Plantation Shutters adorn the windows throughout the home. Ceilings fans are in all bedrooms, the Great Room, and the Lanai. Immediately to the right of the Foyer are Bedrooms 2 and 3 and the second of three Bathrooms. Bathroom 2 features a tub and Bathroom 3 features a Walk-In Shower. Forward of the Foyer are the main living areas of this wide-open floorplan. You will find Level 3, 17”x17” porcelain tile flooring, capped by 5 ¼” baseboards throughout the main living and wet areas. The expansive Great Room measures 400 sq ft and features a 10’-to-11’ tray ceiling and is the anchor of the house as it commands views of the separate Dining room, the Chef’s Kitchen, the Dinette, the Lanai, and the water-view beyond. The Chef’s Kitchen features stainless appliances, abundant cabinetry with below and above cabinet lighting, soft-close drawers and two Pot drawers, a full-wall Pantry, Granite counters, Subway-tile Backsplash, and a Culligan Reverse-Osmosis Water filtration system. Adjoining the Chef’s Kitchen is the Dinette where you might take your daily meals or use it as a place for intimate dinners. The 150 sq ft Dining Room will comfortably host family and friends. Abutting the Great Room at the south end of the house is the Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bathroom, measuring 13’x18.4’, featuring a 10’-to-11’ tray ceiling, and a large Bay Window overlooking the water, this will be a perfect place to relax. With two spacious Walk-In Closets, there is room for more shopping. The Bathroom Ensuite features a Walk-In Shower, two vanities, and a separate room for the Commode. Beyond the Great Room is the Lanai and fenced-in yard that has an amazing view of the water. The Laundry Room features a full-size Utility sink, and the washer and dryer will convey. The monitored and wireless State Alarm Home Security System has two panels, and Floodlights at the rear of the house. regularly maintained HVAC /Heat Pump features a Smart Thermostat that can be controlled from your phone. The garage will accommodate 2 cars plus a golf cart (or maybe that MGB), has Monkey Bars Garage Storage Shelves, an EATON Whole House Surge Protection unit, and is home to a Culligan Water Softener System. The upgraded Liftmaster garage door opener features Wi-Fi so that you can close your garage from your phone or program it to close as you choose. The exterior of the house and gutters were recently painted, the roof’s Barrel Tiles were recently power washed, all the Pavers were recently power-washed and sealed, and the front yard was just re-landscaped. Did we mention that this Palazzo is immaculate? Situated in Valencia Lakes, Tampa Bay’s premier 55+ Active Adult community, this is your opportunity to begin or continue living your idyllic life.

