New Shoreham, RI

Take a look at these homes on the market in New Shoreham

New Shoreham News Beat
 4 days ago

(New Shoreham, RI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Shoreham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr882_0c10KSoG00

72 West Side Road, Block Island, 02807

4 Beds 4 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come and go as you please with simple, stress free condominium/townhouse living at Block Island’s only condo-community Salt Pond Settlement. Situated on the Great Salt Pond and in the middle of New Harbor’s amenities, walk to the Oar/Boat Basin, Champlin’s Marina and Payne’s Dock. Located next door to the popular Ball O’Brian community park with tennis, basketball, open pavilion, playground, and skate park. Enjoy Great Salt Pond, Ocean, and North Lighthouse views from one of the largest units at Salt Pond Settlement with 1813 square foot, 4-bedrooms, 4-baths. Sophisticated beach interior, this three-level unit has a primary suite, open kitchen, living and dining. Walk out from the living room to the large open deck that allows for outside enjoyment and extensive views of the pond and ocean. Professionally managed, Salt Pond Settlement offers access to the Great Salt Pont and a beautifully maintained, unique to Block Island, outdoor swimming pool. Join this condominium community and have the convenient advantage of being able to just unlock your door and enjoy Block Island.

For open house information, contact Rosemary TOBIN, Lila Delman Compass at 401-466-8777

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1282479)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr4g7_0c10KSoG00

1680 Spring Street, Block Island, 02807

6 Beds 4 Baths | $2,885,000 | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Located on the second highest point on the island, overlooking the Southeast Light, this wonderful property has spectacular ocean views from nearly every room in the house. Six spacious bedrooms and four large baths make this home a perfect place to gather friends and family. There is ample space to spend time together in the large main living area or find some quiet time with a book in the cupola with 280 degree views. The lower level of the house is a two-bedroom suite with open living space and private entrance. This property encompasses a 4,000± sq. ft. house, an accessory studio and gazebo, and includes an additional small lot of record for a total acreage of 2.94. With the Mohegan Bluffs and Southeast Lighthouse just a short walk away, this special spot is a must see!

For open house information, contact Robin Vila, Ballard Hall Sales Group LLC at 401-466-8883

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1253680)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep9Qy_0c10KSoG00

1254 Connecticut Avenue, Block Island, 02807

3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Classic lines for this well maintained saltbox within walking of Old Harbor, beaches and all Block Island has to offer! Attractive entry thru covered front porch that is roomy enough to sit and watch sun fall below horizon. Inside the larger open floor plan find Great Room, w/fireplace, a wall of sliders to building spanning deck, dining room and fully equipped kitchen that includes a counter peninsula. Full bath with tub/shower complete this floor. Upstairs to hall landing with sitting/relaxing nook, master bedroom w/ private balcony and door to split bath, two guest rooms one with private balcony. Distant views from balconies. Lower level has laundry room, storage, and single car garage. House lot is part of condo ownership that includes neighbor on 64-1, each owns their own lot. No HOA fees. Condo docs are available via email upon request.

For open house information, contact Mary E STOVER, Beach Real Estate at 401-466-2312

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1275353)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfkHv_0c10KSoG00

430 Payne Road, Block Island, 02807

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,895,000 | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Experience both privacy and convenience from this peaceful 2.1 acre property located just 1.4 miles from town. Mature trees and stunning perennial gardens create an idyllic setting for this well kept 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary home. Gorgeous outside spaces, new hardwood deck, open concept kitchen/living/dining with wood stove fireplace and separate second living area with wet bar make this home perfect for entertaining in all seasons. The two bay garage and many large closets and storage areas throughout the home allow plenty of room to keep everything you may need to enjoy all Block Island has to offer. This home has a new whole-house propane generator and an irrigation system as well as other thoughtful upgrades to keep island living running smoothly. Whether enjoying the lovely vignettes of the ocean from the master bedroom or relaxing on the roomy first floor deck watching Sands Pond framed by tall Ash trees, this home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Robin Vila, Ballard Hall Sales Group LLC at 401-466-8883

Copyright © 2021 State Wide MLS of Rhode Island, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMLSRI-1289200)

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
