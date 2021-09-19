CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Yeehaw Junction-curious? These homes are on the market

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 4 days ago

(Yeehaw Junction, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yeehaw Junction than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

32801 Hwy 441, #266, Okeechobee, 34972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2003

3 bedrm, 2 bath home with detached 2 car garage on 2.52 fully fenced acres. This home features a popular split floor plan with great room, perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets & granite countertops. Tile throughout living areas & hardwood in bedrooms. Spacious detached garage with drive shed offers plenty of room for the toys. The pool area features a pool with a tanning ledge, Tiki hut with electricity, and fire pit - great for entertaining! RV Hook up. Irrigation. Indian Hammock is a gated community of 3600 acres & approximately 2400 acres of preserve. Amenities include private airport, skeet & trap ranges, 5 stand shooting, rifle & pistol range, clubhouse w/restaurant, fully-equipped fitness center, heated pool, guest cabins, tennis courts, horse stables, riding arena, & miles of trails to ride. Indian Hammock is the perfect weekend retreat 1 1/2 hrs from WPB. HOA says no chickens, pigs, or goats. No short-term rentals. Gated, appt needed to enter.

810 Se 39Th Terrace, Okeechobee, 34972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this New Construction CBS Single Family Home in Conners Gables on a large corner lot. This one story home features a new metal roof, Impact Glass and a large lot for your family to entertain your family and friends. The kitchen features: White Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with a Neutral Ceramic Tile through out. The Living and Dining areas are light and bright and very spacious to entertain your family and friends. The Master Bedroom is so spacious with a gorgeous master bathroom that has an oversized shower with beautiful tile and dual granite vanities. Make This Your Home Today! Move In Ready by 9/15/2021.

2692 Nw 33Rd Avenue, Okeechobee, 34972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1968

****INVESTOR SPECIAL**** SOLID BLOCK HOME! sitting 0.38 Acres. Need some TLC. NOT A SHORT SALE OR REO**** PROPERTY Sold AS-IS, NO REPAIRS, NO WARRANTY, used Showing Time Button to schedule viewing. Buyer and Selling agent to verify all measurements. All documents in the MLS must be filled out and submitted with AS-IS offer.

11404 Nw 2Nd Terrace, Okeechobee, 34972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Are you looking for some extra room to run around on? Look no further, with 2.03 acres you certainly have plenty of space. This beautifully cleared corner lot is just waiting for you to make this property your own. You need a house....it comes with that too! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a rec room is waiting for you to call it home. When previewing this property please do not drive on the private dirt driveway/ road along the property line. Call your Realtor today to schedule your private tour!

