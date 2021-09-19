CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawson, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lawson

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 4 days ago

(Lawson, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lawson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a33ET_0c10KPA500

238 Maple Ridge, El Dorado, 71730

6 Beds 6 Baths | $739,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Gorgeous Mediterranean style is now looking for new owners. Stucco, 6 bedroom, 5.5 baths plus large recreation room. Custom built on two spacious lots in Timber Hill Subdivision. 10 ft. ceilings downstairs and 9 ft. ceilings upstairs. 6" walls, super insulated, basement safe room with dehumidifier, wood-burning fireplace plus two gas fireplaces with stone mantles. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, marble in master bath, Pella windows and solid wood doors. Beautiful entry with 21 ft. ceiling and marble floor. Gourmet kitchen with double oven and warmer, five burner gas range, two separate sinks, trash compactor, wet bar with beverage cooler and ice maker. Two tankless hot water heaters, sprinkler system in front and security system. Beautiful ozone pool. Must see to appreciate the amenities of this home. Covered patio with rock floor. Laundry room upstairs and downstairs. Immediate occupancy available.

*3 car garage with additional boat slip

*Updated landscaping

*New smart temperature control system

Call Netasha to see this beautiful home (870) 866-9958

For open house information, contact Netasha Williamson, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89760)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdyiP_0c10KPA500

8 Banho, Cherokee Village, 71730

2 Beds 1 Bath | $18,250 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in None

Give me a call(Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this home.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91034)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5HkF_0c10KPA500

109 Reed Avenue, El Dorado, 71730

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This Adorable Starter Home is a must see today. Kitchen and Bath has been updated with Granite plus a New Tile Shower was added as well.

This home is occupied so please call me for an appointment.

For open house information, contact Pamela Wilson, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90439)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQbtS_0c10KPA500

1136 N. Magnolia Dr., El Dorado, 71730

2 Beds 1 Bath | $97,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this move-in ready 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in Racquet Club! This home has had LOTS of updates...and a few more still on the way. Not too big and not too small...it's the perfect starter home or place to downsize. Large workshop/storage building in the backyard- plus tons of storage in the carport.



* New Flooring Thoughout- 2021
* Most of the interior has been repainted- 2021
* Entire sewer line was replaced from the home to the main- 2021
* Installation of GFCI receptacles in kitchen and bath- 2021
* New vinyl efficiency windows were installed in 2015
* HVAC replaced in 2017
* Refrigerator replaced in 2021


***Owner will replace roof prior to closing. Some exterior painting still underway.

For open house information, contact Patti Reed, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90877)

See more property details

