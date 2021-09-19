Check out these Saint Davids Church homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Davids Church, VA

 4 days ago

(Saint Davids Church, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saint Davids Church. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0i8H_0c10KOWa00

1515 Fort Valley Road, Luray, 22835

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | 670 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A very quiet and peaceful retreat. This 5.88+/- (3 lots) acres offers a variety of options. Escape from the hustle and bustle of life with full-time living or just convert this place into an AirB&B. The main cabin has one bedroom, one bath, and a living room kitchen combo. There is a wood-burning fireplace with a woodstove insert, off the back there is a screened-in porch with a swing, it opens to the back yard from the porch and has a very pretty view of the woods and mountains in the distance. The bonus cabin has an open area with a shallow sleeping loft and half bath. With a little ingenuity, you can add a kitchenette and a shower. It also has a front porch with a swing and view of the woods and mountains in the distance. This property is mostly fenced and has a new barn and 2 additional sheds. There is a walking path that encompassing the property. All paved and state-maintained roads leading up the mountain and through the National Forest. Lots of ATTRACTIONS NEARBY Luray Caverns, Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah Caverns, Appalachian Trail, Skyline Caverns, Shenandoah River State Park, Lots of Wineries. And don't forget you are just minutes from the **CAONE CAPITAL OF VIRGINIA**. The owner has had horses on the property, Great for Goats, Chickens, and that small little farmette. Come take a look at this quaint and outstanding property!!! YOU WILL LOVE IT!

For open house information, contact Barbara Bailey, NextHome Realty Select at 540-667-9097

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1KqT_0c10KOWa00

13024 Old Valley Pike, Edinburg, 22824

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,932 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A Diamond in the Rough. Tucked away in a canopy of pines this log cabin, is a rare find. It has quick access to 81.... views, even space for a parent or grown child. There is a feeling of wilderness as you walk into the bamboo.... in the winter it stays green and can be a bird sanctuary. Enough room for a few chickens. Raised garden. Building for a workshop or storage. Priced below current appraisal, you'll want to own this one. All local real stone 3 flue chimney and fireplace.

For open house information, contact Christine Stoneburner, Valley Realty Associates at 540-236-5800

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-618990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DjlD_0c10KOWa00

322 N Lee St, Woodstock, 22664

4 Beds 2 Baths | $253,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Four bedroom, 2 bath cottage on nearly 1/3 acre on the North side of town. Beautiful older neighborhood. Recently remodeled first-floor bath, vintage kitchen, screened in back porch and 2 first floor bedrooms. Separate dining room and large living room with plenty of natural light. Two second floor bedrooms one with en suite bath. Large shaded back yard and small patio for outdoor fun! Partially finished basement with large wood-burning stove in rec room, laundry, utility and play-room too! A lot of house for the money!

For open house information, contact Steve Spence, Funkhouser Real Estate Group: Woodstock at 540-459-4002

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-620959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUecr_0c10KOWa00

2066 Jewell Hollow Rd, Luray, 22835

3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome home to your year-round living retreat with this main home and guest cottage surrounded by wildlife. Whether you work from home, are retired, want a second home, or looking for a possible rental property, this property is a jewel and a must see! Nestled on 4.38 acres with a beautiful creek running through the property and short distance to Shenandoah National Park. Relax outside the main home or cottage while enjoying the sound of the creek. The main home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, dining room right off the kitchen, 2 car garage, unfinished basement, stone entrance and rear patio. The 2-bedroom cottage has one full bathroom, eat-kitchen with island, living room, stone patio and screen-in porch.

For open house information, contact Amanda Downs, ERA Valley Realty at 540-459-2123

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-619616)

See more property details

St Davids Church, VA
ABOUT

With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

