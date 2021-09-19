CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Yuma Proving Ground? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Yuma Proving Ground, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuma Proving Ground than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2503 S Picaflor Ave, Yuma, 85365

5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,602 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous 5 bed/3 bath Tamarack home with Owned Solar! This home is pristine with high-end touches throughout. The open-concept space feels HUGE, with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen is well-appointed, with granite counters, stainless appliances, oversized island/breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Stunning master boasts en-suite full bath with soaking tub, separate tile shower and dual sinks. Large lot has easy-care landscaping plus double gate for RV access with hook ups. Must See!

For open house information, contact C. (Ed) Sexton, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180

6767 E Mountain View Pl, Yuma, 85365

3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,637 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Stunning architectural designs make this custom home stand out. Large windows frame a picturesque view of the Gila mountains as you lounge in an open concept living area lined with wooden beamed ceilings. Escape to the spacious and renovated private owner's suite with dual sinks and a sit-down vanity. Then you'll find your way outside to an extended covered patio. Immediate admiration of the sparkling pool, stunning custom built in grill and bar, fire-pit, and waterfall will ensue. What an oasis to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Meaghann Valencia, The Realty Agency - Foothills at 928-259-7205

8396 E Lorenzo Ln, Yuma, 85365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy Yuma year-round with this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Pebble Pool and Spa Home. Located in one of Yuma's most popular neighborhoods just a few blocks from schools Pre-K through College, you will love this beautiful Split floorplan home with a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, Formal Dining room, office space, prep island kitchen with a pantry, Vaulted Ceilings, and updated Carpet in the bedrooms. A Pool is a MUST for Yuma and you will love the relaxing beachfront entry pool, the spa and extended Patio

For open house information, contact Michelle Arnold, Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180

000 S Ave 5 E, Yuma, 85365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $364,500 | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your dream home, on 2 Acre lot with irrigation. Several premium features - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 9' CEILINGS, CONCRETETILED ROOF, CULTURED STONE VENEER,(see standard features list and floor plan). HOUSE NOT BUILT YET.ABOUT 1 YEAR TO COMPLETION AFTER CONTRACT SIGNING. Pictures show the exact house built else wherein Yuma. Deposit to go under contract $25,000. No Seller Concessions. Landscaping not included.

For open house information, contact Triguna Israel, Realty Executives at 928-440-6871

#Keller Williams Realty#Custom Home#Open House#Vaulted Ceilings#Carpet#Pool#Stone Veneer#House#Realty Executives
With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

