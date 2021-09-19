CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winton, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Winton

Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Winton, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7ik8_0c10KJ6x00

514 E Boundary Street, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom home - This lovely home features new flooring, updated bathrooms, new paint inside and out.all new Marvin windows & patio door, new kitchen storm door & new gutters. Oak flooring in the living room & dining room. Vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen. Newly carpeted bedrooms. Owner opened walls between the living room & kitchen with arched openings & from the kitchen overlooking the dining room. Custom oak cabinets in the kitchen. Counter eating space. Plenty of storage with 2 hall closets and a pantry. Patio door in the dining room leads to the back deck and huge yard. The lower level has a 21 X 13 recreation room with new vinyl plank flooring & plumbing for a bar, bedroom with a cedar closet & new flooring, full bath, utility room with laundry hook-ups, furnace room/work bench, 200 amp electric. Cedar shake siding. Pine trees in the front & back yard. Alley access. Great location

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142335)

See more property details

65 W Chandler St, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Updated d 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Recent renovations include new windows, new roof, steel siding and new kitchen flooring., Spacious living room with original wood flooring, main floor bedroom, full bath,26 X 7 south facing front porch. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, room to add a second bath. The updated kitchen has new flooring, new ceiling and wall paneling. The basement has a newer furnace & laundry hook ups. All appliances included.Enclosed back porch.90 X 125 ft lot with plenty of room to add a garage. Storage shed. Level lot. Ready for immediate occupancy at closing.

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rckky_0c10KJ6x00

3242 Wolf Lake Road, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Best Of Both Worlds—Deep Forest & Access To Burntside! Custom Home Set In 33 Acres Of Towering Pines W/Dock On Wolf Lake In Superior Natl Forest—ONLY HALF MILE TO BURNTSIDE LAKE ACCESS, home just 8 mi south of Ely. Built 2003, 2760 SF, 3+B/3B immaculate stone/cedar sided home w/handmade doors. Great rm w/natural light pouring in two story tall windows, stone wood burning firepl, doors to wrap around deck & 3 season porch. Kitchen w/rock faced granite counters, sit around walnut island, handmade alder cabinets, Wolf & Sub-Zero appl. Spacious master w/luxurious private spa bth. Two large guest BRs w/full bth. Laundry w/granite counters. Spacious loft family rm w/fireplace front stove, glass doors to deck/potential 4th BR. Rocky Mountain Quartz & oak flooring. Economical in-flr heat. Security system. Whole home backup generator. 4 car insulated heated garage w/guest apt above! Click link for 3D tour!

For open house information, contact Dan Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5768998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WH4j4_0c10KJ6x00

1227 E Camp Street, Ely, 55731

3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Contractor’s Own Well Cared For 3BR Home W/Main Flr BR & BTH, City Water & Sewer, 2 Stall Garage, Beautiful Yard W/Mature Trees & Lilacs, Just 1 Block Off Main, Easy Walk/Bike To Grocery, Downtown. 1268 SF maint free sided home. Front foyer & spacious livingroom w/glowing wood floor open to large kitchen, dining. Back deck & sun or mud room. 2 BRs upstairs. Full basement. Move in ready quality home. Click link for 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty Inc at 218-780-6644

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142207)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

