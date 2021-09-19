Take a look at these homes on the market in Winton

(Winton, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

514 E Boundary Street, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom home - This lovely home features new flooring, updated bathrooms, new paint inside and out.all new Marvin windows & patio door, new kitchen storm door & new gutters. Oak flooring in the living room & dining room. Vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen. Newly carpeted bedrooms. Owner opened walls between the living room & kitchen with arched openings & from the kitchen overlooking the dining room. Custom oak cabinets in the kitchen. Counter eating space. Plenty of storage with 2 hall closets and a pantry. Patio door in the dining room leads to the back deck and huge yard. The lower level has a 21 X 13 recreation room with new vinyl plank flooring & plumbing for a bar, bedroom with a cedar closet & new flooring, full bath, utility room with laundry hook-ups, furnace room/work bench, 200 amp electric. Cedar shake siding. Pine trees in the front & back yard. Alley access. Great location

For open house information, contact Jan Erchul, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

65 W Chandler St, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Updated d 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Recent renovations include new windows, new roof, steel siding and new kitchen flooring., Spacious living room with original wood flooring, main floor bedroom, full bath,26 X 7 south facing front porch. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, room to add a second bath. The updated kitchen has new flooring, new ceiling and wall paneling. The basement has a newer furnace & laundry hook ups. All appliances included.Enclosed back porch.90 X 125 ft lot with plenty of room to add a garage. Storage shed. Level lot. Ready for immediate occupancy at closing.

3242 Wolf Lake Road, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Best Of Both Worlds—Deep Forest & Access To Burntside! Custom Home Set In 33 Acres Of Towering Pines W/Dock On Wolf Lake In Superior Natl Forest—ONLY HALF MILE TO BURNTSIDE LAKE ACCESS, home just 8 mi south of Ely. Built 2003, 2760 SF, 3+B/3B immaculate stone/cedar sided home w/handmade doors. Great rm w/natural light pouring in two story tall windows, stone wood burning firepl, doors to wrap around deck & 3 season porch. Kitchen w/rock faced granite counters, sit around walnut island, handmade alder cabinets, Wolf & Sub-Zero appl. Spacious master w/luxurious private spa bth. Two large guest BRs w/full bth. Laundry w/granite counters. Spacious loft family rm w/fireplace front stove, glass doors to deck/potential 4th BR. Rocky Mountain Quartz & oak flooring. Economical in-flr heat. Security system. Whole home backup generator. 4 car insulated heated garage w/guest apt above! Click link for 3D tour!

1227 E Camp Street, Ely, 55731 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Contractor’s Own Well Cared For 3BR Home W/Main Flr BR & BTH, City Water & Sewer, 2 Stall Garage, Beautiful Yard W/Mature Trees & Lilacs, Just 1 Block Off Main, Easy Walk/Bike To Grocery, Downtown. 1268 SF maint free sided home. Front foyer & spacious livingroom w/glowing wood floor open to large kitchen, dining. Back deck & sun or mud room. 2 BRs upstairs. Full basement. Move in ready quality home. Click link for 3D Tour!

