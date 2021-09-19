White Oak-curious? These homes are on the market

(White Oak, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in White Oak will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11124 Monticello Road, Columbia, 29180 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1952

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY!! Purchase as a package deal, or purchase individual units. Just three miles from the lake! All properties SOLD AS IS. NO REPAIRS will be made. Properties have a postal address of Winnsboro but are located in Richland County. All offers welcome.

723 Paradise Drive, Blair, 29015 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Do you want to live in Paradise? Take a walk on the wild side. This property is a Fisherman's dream, a hunter's escape, and has breathtaking views. Water on both sides of the property, which sits on an acre of land. Huge workshop with workbenches included and a cooler closet if needed after a successful day of hunting or fishing. Need additional storage space? Not to worry, there is an storage shed too. 2 bed, 1.5 bath open concept home that is waiting for the right owner to show it some love. Appliances, pool table, and a jacuzzi to remain. Do you know how this road got its name? Come see for yourself. Lake Monticello is the place where the magic happens. Don't miss out on this adventure!! Dreams really do come true! Want to make it your own? Home is SOLD-AS IS with a home warranty too!

4472 River Road, Winnsboro, 29180 6 Beds 5 Baths | $939,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,509 Square Feet | Built in 2011

EXECUTIVE STYLE LUXURY LIVING AT LAKE WATEREE. Featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 full & 2 partial bathrooms, 5509 heated square footage under roof. No worries about walking up & down the stairs, the elevator will provide you with access to all floors. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout with tiled baths, high ceilings, heavy moldings, recessed lightings, ceiling fans, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, whirlpool tub with separate shower…and the list goes on. Serene views of Lake Wateree can be seen from the many windows, Florida room, porch & patio. The 1.38 acre yard has lake fed irrigation and enough room for the kids & animals play while the adults enjoy a game of corn hole. You can put your boat in at Taylor Creek boat ramp which is conveniently located across the road. After a fun day spent on the lake, pull your boat up to your floating dock. Call TODAY to make an appointment to view this immaculate, like new home & become the latest member of the Lake Wateree family.

846 Hungry Hollow Road, Winnsboro, 29180 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Enjoy modern farmhouse interior and country living in Winnsboro, SC! Situated on 2 acres with a long circular driveway and fully fenced back yard, this updated spacious brick ranch with split floor-plan offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths and over 2100sf. There's an extra roomy, sunken den with fireplace and beautiful beams in the ceiling that leads to the private master bedroom which features a private bath with new shiplap accent wall, double vanities, beautiful new Cementina porcelain tile flooring and walk-in closet. Special bonus mud room located off the living room has a separate side entry from the fenced back yard and is the perfect space for your pet! Large kitchen with newly painted white kitchen cabinets, new white subway tile, ample counter space, bar, built-in shelving and recessed lighting open to the sunny dining room. Separate large laundry room/mud room can also be an additional flex space or pantry. Roof 3 years young, HVAC unit 2 years young, approx. 3 year old water heater, new paint on walls and ceiling throughout entire home, 5 new ceiling fans and many new light fixtures, 2 new Kohler Cimarron ADA compliant toilets, new premium laminate flooring in living room and kitchen, new faux wood blinds and utility gate that leads to fenced yard with outbuilding and lean-to on the side! Truvista high speed internet gigabit fiber optic line with up to 1000mb/sec download speeds available! This has everything you're looking for!

