Victory, VT

Top homes for sale in Victory

 4 days ago

(Victory, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Victory will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESwGT_0c10Jx0s00

59 Powderhorn Road, Burke, 05832

2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Powderhorn is one of the most pleasant and conveniently located complexes on the Mt. with such easy access to the beginner intermediate lifts and the sherburne base lodge and restaurant and bar. This 2 bedroom 2 bath with laundry is very close to the trail access for ski in and out convenience. Powderhorn recently completed a comprehensive exterior renovation with new standing seam roofs, new siding and trim, added insulation and replaced windows where necessary. This unit is very cozy and set up to accommodate 8. Powderhorn units don't come available often and this one has many updates inside as you will see from the pictures.

For open house information, contact Andrea Kupetz, Century 21 Farm & Forest/Burke at 802-626-4222

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4856093)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kkkbw_0c10Jx0s00

2364 Victory Hill Road, Victory, 05858

6 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1854

If you have been looking for a quiet, large parcel of Vt. land look no further. This property has an 1850's farmhouse that boasts 6 bedrooms 3 bathrooms a large family room and has been completely renovated over the years. It has plenty of storage inside and out. Starting with a detached 2 car garage and a 3 bay work shop that could be easily converted into a multi stall horse/animal barn. There is also a large open pole barn to store an RV, farm equipment or whatever you have. You'll enjoy sitting on the covered porch sipping you favorite beverage and watching the wildlife visit your private pond. For the ATV/UTV and snowmobile enthusiasts you will find direct access to trails right from your own driveway.

For open house information, contact Kerry Colby, Begin Realty Associates at 802-748-2045

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4871278)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yJ0N_0c10Jx0s00

3822 Us Route 5, Burke, 05871

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great potential in this West Burke Village home! This home has a large yard for playing and/or gardening. The attached, 2 story barn offers tons of additional space and storage. Nice features include exposed beams in the living room and soft wood floors in many areas. Within walking distance to stores, post office and library. Previous updates include a drilled well, electrical and new sills. This property will not qualify for VA, VHFA, FHA or USDA/RD.

For open house information, contact Kelly Deth, StoneCrest Properties, LLC2 at 802-626-4790

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4879416)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPX2m_0c10Jx0s00

2375 Island Pond Road, Newark, 05837

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Move right in to this 3 BR/2 full BA home on 10.53± mostly wooded acres! One-level living in this home features an eat-in kitchen that opens to the dining/living area. Off the living area is a large deck with good views of local mountains. The main suite is on one side of the home with two additional bedrooms on the other side. A spacious four-season sunroom is off the kitchen at the back of the home. Parking for one car is beneath the house, and there is plenty of room for storage in the unfinished basement. Outdoor wood boiler as well as a propane hot air furnace provide sufficient heating. Direct VAST trail access, and a detached oversized shed that would make a great place for snowmobiles. This low-maintenance home is on a state maintained road and just minutes from Burke Mountain Ski Resort and Kingdom Trails. Viasat Internet is available. Click on the virtual tour icon to see this home in 3D. Take a look!

For open house information, contact Tyler Dupuis, Century 21 Farm & Forest at 802-334-1200

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4859669)

See more property details

