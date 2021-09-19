CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warr Acres, OK

Fatal Shooting in Warr Acres, one dead and one injured

KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

WARR ACRES, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in Warr Acres late last night.

At around 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a location near Northwest Wilshire & N MacArthur Boulevard.

Officials stated one victim was found dead while another was left injured. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.

No information on the suspect is reportedly known.

If you have any information on the crime, please call (405) 789-3329.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope

