Fatal Shooting in Warr Acres, one dead and one injured

WARR ACRES, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in Warr Acres late last night.

At around 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a location near Northwest Wilshire & N MacArthur Boulevard.

Officials stated one victim was found dead while another was left injured. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition.

No information on the suspect is reportedly known.

If you have any information on the crime, please call (405) 789-3329.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.