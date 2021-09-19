House hunt Clifton: See what’s on the market now

(Clifton, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clifton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

9740 State Highway 3, Childwold, 12922 3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1900

So much history in this Residential/Commercial building. Renovated school house from the 1900's. Loads of potential with the separate storefront and workshop. Country location with original hardwood floors, sunny kitchen and dining room.. Drilled well and New 2500 gallon septic system. Kids have their space in large family room and adults have a private sitting area off the master bedroom. Cool summer porch on those hot evenings. Workshop entrance from the 2 stall garage. Large level one acre site allows room for expansion. This property boost 5000' living space and commercial! New Roof being installed.

32 Youngs Road, Star Lake, 13690 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a beautiful property with lots of space and lots of beach front. The yard is really big with so much potential. There are other buildings that come with this property which could be used for investment or storage. Lots of potential and a must see! THIS PROPERTY is right on Star Lake and its right by the Golf course and other lakes as well. There is hiking trails and snowmobile trails close by. A definite beauty.

4051 State Highway 3, Star Lake, 13690 0 Bed 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is a great opportunity for a contractor or investor and even a first time home buyer who wants to finish to their liking. Property was church but can easily be turn into a residence. Great open space to design to your needs. It has a full basement with plenty of room to create more living space or storage with both interior and exterior entrance/exit. Could also be used as commercial space with great exposure to Route 3 and plenty of parking. This property is being sold as is.

23R Indian Mountain, Cranberry Lake, 12927 1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Reached by boat at the Southern end of Cranberry Lake, this 954 SF cottage location with 100 feet of waterfront offers miles of boating, and wilderness access to State land, hiking trails through the Five Ponds Wilderness, and the Cranberry Lake 50 trail. Approximately 80% of the Cranberry Lake shoreline is owned by the State and forever wild and the location of this cottage is in the more remote part of the lake. There is a wood stove, and propane lighting, stove and refrigerator. The living room is nicely finished in tongue and groove wood. A large bedroom upstairs spans the width of the camp. Furnishings are included.

