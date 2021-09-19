Check out these homes for sale in Dot Lake now

(Dot Lake, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dot Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2530 Foxy Lane, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A soon to be beautiful home, in a marvelous landscaped area! This two story home will offer 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an extended 2 car garage!

3055 Spengler Road, Delta Junction, 99737 1 Bed 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The clouds obscured the view while listing but there is a panoramic view of the Alaska Range and the Delta River from this brand new custom built home. Custom Black Walnut kitchen cabinetry with LVT flooring on main level. Tongue and groove and rustic beams. Downstairs bath has custom oak cabinetry. Custom touches throughout this one of a kind home. Private but only about 5 miles from town. Spray foamed 6 inch walls with radiant floor heat plus a wood stove to cut the chill on cold mornings. Windows are double pane x 2 = 4 panes of glass. Qualified buyers only please.

3637 East Cranberry Road, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION Beautiful custom approximately 2,076 sq. ft. home which sits on 3.56 acres. In the city limits with roads well maintained. This rambler home has lots to offer: Gorgeous kitchen with quiet-closing cabinetry, 4 bed, 2 bath with a Master Suite, Office, laundry, huge pantry. You can still customize as it is being built! Photos and 3D from a similar home for your convenience!

4045 Granite Court, Delta Junction, 99737 2 Beds 1 Bath | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Sharp looking starter home or income investment. All appliances convey. Energy efficient furnace with Blaze King wood stove for back up heat. Roomy open floor plan. Partial basement. Metal gutters. This is a great home at an affordable price!

