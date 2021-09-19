Check out these homes for sale in New Post now

(New Post, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New Post. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14091 W Hwy B, Hayward, 54843 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1500

HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE! Remodeled, 2 bed/ 2 bath, spacious, well-kept country home with 4.25 acres. This home can easily be converted to a 3-4 bedroom home or add an apartment in the workshop area off the garage. Located just a short drive from Hayward. You'll enjoy the black top drive and the bonus of a bright, heated workshop off the garage. The large yard is groomed and has room to explore, plant and play. Located just a short distance from many popular lakes, the Birkie ski trail and CAMBA bike trails. Great duplex or Mother-Inlaw opportunity.

16204 Hwy 27/77, Hayward, 54843 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Get your part of the great north woods near Hayward. This "handyman special" features 4.5 wooded acres, full basement, and attached one car garage just minutes from many lakes, trails, and downtown Hayward, WI. Furnace, Roof, siding and septic 2001. It has great potential for someone looking for some sweat equity. Call for a personal showing today.

1642N Veness Lane, Exeland, 54835 3 Beds 1 Bath | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Exeland - Hunter’s Paradise! 44.73 timbered acres with 3 bdrm, full bath w/laundry, 1,608 sq ft year-round home. Spacious kitchen w/work island, 8’ snack bar and a formal dining area. An LP free-standing fireplace for extra warmth. A full-length covered deck & 3-season sunroom give room to relax. New furnace 2021, well pump 2020 & H/W heater 2018. 32x40 pole bldg with 2 spacious lean-tos & a 24x40 insulated/heated garage easily accessed by a circular turn-around driveway. Heated, insulated deer stand & 2 ponds, one windmill aerated, and a trout stream behind the home complete your Northwoods Retreat! See MLS1556303 for 33.78 acres only. See MLS1556489 for home on 10.95 acres.

15870,15872 Edward Street, Hayward, 54843 5 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Income Producing Property in the City of Hayward, close to schools and shopping. Upper/lower duplex needs some work but has good bones. Both units are currently rented. Upper unit is a 3 bed 1 bath open concept kitchen, dinning, and living area. Lower unit is a 2 bed 1 bath with washer and dryer hook up and shared utility room. Each unit is on its own Natural Gas Boiler System. City water/sewer.

