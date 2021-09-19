Take a look at these homes on the Genoa market now

(Genoa, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Genoa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7016 Turk Rd, Texarkana, 71854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful log home features two bedrooms on the main floor and the master bedroom on the top floor! This home has only had one owner and sits on 3.49 acres. Although its not far from town, it gives a secluded feeling!

For open house information, contact Britney Pulliam, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

1102 County Avenue, Texarkana, 71854 3 Beds 3 Baths | $23,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling All Investors! Quiet title action has been completed. Seller has no property disclosure and selling as is. Large home with supporting value for improvements. Make an offer and make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Danielle Blair, Rainbow Realty at 501-321-1277

4026 Genoa, Texarkana, 71854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Step into your country retreat inside the city limits of Texarkana, Arkansas. The home is a 3/2.5 house with 2,634 square feet and approximately 11 acres. This home was custom built in 2017 and no details were overlooked. The home boasts an open concept and is perfect for entertaining. The massive kitchen island, stainless appliances, gas stove and abundance of cabinets make it a cooks dream. There is beautiful granite counters and LVP flooring throughout. Too many feature to list!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Wren, ESQ. Realty Group - Hot Springs at 501-255-0509

32 Mc 470, Fouke, 71837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Quiet, Rural Home with Shop. Walking outside, you'll see open fields and large, mature trees. Enjoy coffee in the morning and grilling at night on the covered front and back porches. Do you own a boat or yard equipment? Park them under the lean-to. You can use the shop to keep your tools and projects or turn it into a great hang out spot for friends and family. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining room, providing a setting perfect for hanging out. The room between the laundry and kitchen has built in shelving for extra storage. The three bedrooms and bathrooms are down the hallway off the living room. The home and shop have a matching red metal roof. The exterior of the home was recently painted and has great curb appeal. Call your agent to schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Ashly King, NextHome Realty Advisors at 903-293-2020