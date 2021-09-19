CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genoa, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Genoa market now

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Genoa, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Genoa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvJqj_0c10J2E400

7016 Turk Rd, Texarkana, 71854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This beautiful log home features two bedrooms on the main floor and the master bedroom on the top floor! This home has only had one owner and sits on 3.49 acres. Although its not far from town, it gives a secluded feeling!

For open house information, contact Britney Pulliam, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21014988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aF1Qs_0c10J2E400

1102 County Avenue, Texarkana, 71854

3 Beds 3 Baths | $23,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling All Investors! Quiet title action has been completed. Seller has no property disclosure and selling as is. Large home with supporting value for improvements. Make an offer and make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Danielle Blair, Rainbow Realty at 501-321-1277

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029015)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3F3m_0c10J2E400

4026 Genoa, Texarkana, 71854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Step into your country retreat inside the city limits of Texarkana, Arkansas. The home is a 3/2.5 house with 2,634 square feet and approximately 11 acres. This home was custom built in 2017 and no details were overlooked. The home boasts an open concept and is perfect for entertaining. The massive kitchen island, stainless appliances, gas stove and abundance of cabinets make it a cooks dream. There is beautiful granite counters and LVP flooring throughout. Too many feature to list!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Wren, ESQ. Realty Group - Hot Springs at 501-255-0509

Copyright © 2021 Hot Springs Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HSBRAR-135766)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5u01_0c10J2E400

32 Mc 470, Fouke, 71837

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Quiet, Rural Home with Shop. Walking outside, you'll see open fields and large, mature trees. Enjoy coffee in the morning and grilling at night on the covered front and back porches. Do you own a boat or yard equipment? Park them under the lean-to. You can use the shop to keep your tools and projects or turn it into a great hang out spot for friends and family. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining room, providing a setting perfect for hanging out. The room between the laundry and kitchen has built in shelving for extra storage. The three bedrooms and bathrooms are down the hallway off the living room. The home and shop have a matching red metal roof. The exterior of the home was recently painted and has great curb appeal. Call your agent to schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Ashly King, NextHome Realty Advisors at 903-293-2020

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189118)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Genoa, AR
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Exp Realty#Rainbow Realty#Rural Home With Shop#Nexthome Realty
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
26
Followers
238
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Genoa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy