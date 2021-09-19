CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Mckenzie Bridge

 4 days ago

(Mckenzie Bridge, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mckenzie Bridge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

56277 King Rd E, Mckenzie Bridge, 97413

3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 1999

VERY RARE PRIVATE OASIS ON 1/3 MILE OF HORSE CREEK FRONTAGE!! This 23.68 acre property & home offers peace & serenity to those who step foot on this very special property. Amenities include a separate 894 sqft guest house with full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, fireplace, screened back porch & loft. Private bath & sauna house with 2 full bathrooms and 2 showers overlooking Horse Creek along with an outdoor kitchen and dining area makes this area perfect for entertaining or large gatherings.

For open house information, contact William Hall, Keller Williams Realty Central at 541-585-3760

56483 Mckenzie Hwy 9, Mckenzie Bridge, 97413

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Cabin | 942 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Premier riverfront location in one of the finest planned communities of the Upper McKenzie River Valley. Large screened-in covered porch, Douglas fir flooring and knotty pine finish on all walls and ceilings. Beautiful gardens and well kept lawns adorn the 6.6 acres of common area and you'll enjoy 900 feet of pristine McKenzie River frontage. very successful vacation rental.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Mahody, Keller Williams Realty Eugene and Springfield at 541-431-6480

54871 Mckenzie River Dr, Blue River, 97413

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Opportunity to own a home or business right off the McKenzie River! Just minutes to Tokatee Golf course, hiking trails, amazing fishing holes, rafting, and so much more to explore! Property was not involved in Holiday fire. Two additional tax lots available for additional price.

For open house information, contact Adam Rust, United Real Estate Properties at 541-636-4580

91793 Horse Creek Rd, Mckenzie Bridge, 97413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Country living at it's best! As a vacation home or a permanent country home, this well-maintained property boast nearly 2 private, level acres with a newer home. 3 br./2 bath + large den. Vaulted ceilings. High-end stainless kitchen gas appliances. New luxury plank vinyl flooring. Wrap-around deck for outdoor enjoyment/entertaining. Out-building/extra hobby room. Detached extra-deep garage. Back-up generator. Chix coop/garden shed. Close to local stores, restaurants, world-class fishing & golf.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Starr, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

