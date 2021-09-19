CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenhorn, OR

House hunt Greenhorn: See what’s on the market now

Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 4 days ago

(Greenhorn, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenhorn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fisRQ_0c10IzoX00

910 Ne Badger St, Sumpter, 97877

2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare opportunity to own a newer home in pristine condition. Includes adjoining large lot bordering on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest ready to build with all utilities. Year around recreation from you front door directly leading into the National Forest with 370+ miles of off road/snowmobile trails. Relax on your deck as you take in an unobstructed view of the Elkhorn Mts. Enjoy visits of elk, deer and wild turkeys on your property. Only 2 hours to Boise off I-84.

For open house information, contact Marty Lien, John J Howard & Associates at 541-523-7390

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21588829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVyqe_0c10IzoX00

40810 Spaulding Ridge Rd, Sumpter, 97877

2 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2009

1 of a kind Eastern Oregon property. Custom construction blended with seclusion and privacy are the corner stones of this Sumpter property. Log home that spares no expense, custom kitchen with top of the line appliances, Cathedral style ceilings that expand the interior living space. All this on a private acreage property where you feel alone on the side of a mountain. A must see for anyone looking for a rustic and luxurious home. Check out the Virtual Tour for a look at this property.

For open house information, contact Mitchell Grove, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-20489634)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Greenhorn, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Sumpter, OR
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#The National Forest#Cathedral#The Virtual Tour#The Grove Team Ltd
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
4
Followers
223
Post
316
Views
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy