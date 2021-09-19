House hunt Greenhorn: See what’s on the market now

(Greenhorn, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenhorn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

910 Ne Badger St, Sumpter, 97877 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare opportunity to own a newer home in pristine condition. Includes adjoining large lot bordering on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest ready to build with all utilities. Year around recreation from you front door directly leading into the National Forest with 370+ miles of off road/snowmobile trails. Relax on your deck as you take in an unobstructed view of the Elkhorn Mts. Enjoy visits of elk, deer and wild turkeys on your property. Only 2 hours to Boise off I-84.

40810 Spaulding Ridge Rd, Sumpter, 97877 2 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2009

1 of a kind Eastern Oregon property. Custom construction blended with seclusion and privacy are the corner stones of this Sumpter property. Log home that spares no expense, custom kitchen with top of the line appliances, Cathedral style ceilings that expand the interior living space. All this on a private acreage property where you feel alone on the side of a mountain. A must see for anyone looking for a rustic and luxurious home. Check out the Virtual Tour for a look at this property.

