CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Santeetlah, NC

Check out these Lake Santeetlah homes on the market

Lake Santeetlah Journal
Lake Santeetlah Journal
 4 days ago

(Lake Santeetlah, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Santeetlah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh1EW_0c10IwAM00

565 Carringer Rd, Robbinsville, 28771

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Cabin | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A cabin in the woods! Meticulously maintained home on over four private acres with additional building sites. Tucked away in the Yellow Creek Community of Graham County this home is less than 10 miles from both Santeetlah and Fontana Lakes. Large covered porch overlooking well maintained landscaping in the gently sloping yard. Large concrete parking area, room for several vehicles and an RV.

For open house information, contact Mark Brooks, SUNDOG REALTY at 828-631-6222

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26020433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm0DL_0c10IwAM00

251 West Buffalo Road, Robbinsville, 28771

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,588 Square Feet | Built in 1997

UNRESTRICTED!! Private mountain retreat in a great location, walking distance to Lake Santeetlah and minutes from Cherohala Skyway. Enjoy the unhurried pace of mountain living as you watch wildlife out your kitchen window. This low maintenance West Buffalo home features main level living with oak cabinetry in kitchen, living room, MBR and bath plus additional bedrooms, bath and living area or recreation area downstairs. Stream runs through property so great area to build a pond and enough acreage to spread out. Perfect for your mini-farm. Property borders USFS. Short drives to hiking, trout streams, rafting and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to own your own slice of heaven.

For open house information, contact Trevor Buchanan, CHEROKEE REALTY, INC. at 828-479-6441

Copyright © 2021 Mountain Lakes Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORNC-138122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302IB6_0c10IwAM00

1125 Sam Cove Rd, Robbinsville, 28771

5 Beds 6 Baths | $699,800 | 2,795 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful, high end Lindal Cedar Chalet with stunning OMG mountain views! This spectacular property is in a private, peaceful setting between Lake Fontana and Santeetlah, with hiking trails and streams to explore! Step inside to the large living area full of natural lighting, gorgeous rock fireplace and stunning views from all levels. Kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances with half bath off the main area. MASTER ON MAIN with double vanities. All bedrooms have full baths with tile showers. MULTIPLE BONUS ROOMS and full basement for the whole family. This home has more features than can list with attention to detail on every level. You won't regret seeing this one so CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact Robin Sargent (MLS Only), Olde Town Brokers, LLC (MLS Only) at 828-321-5516

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26020886)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBfFx_0c10IwAM00

165 Main Street, Robbinsville, 28771

0 Bed 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Opportunity for Commercial Investment, vacation rental, or residential/commercial combined! This property is almost entirely new construction with commercial restrooms, vaulted ceilings, and open floor space. Property has tile flooring, city sewer, private well, and city water available. Great asphalt parking on a corner lot. Jump on this opportunity and check out this unique space!

For open house information, contact Kyle Garland, CHEROKEE REALTY, INC. at 828-479-6441

Copyright © 2021 Mountain Lakes Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORNC-137466)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Santeetlah, NC
County
Graham County, NC
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Usfs#Cherokee Realty Inc#Olde Town Brokers#Llc
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah Journal

Lake Santeetlah, NC
17
Followers
257
Post
777
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Santeetlah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy