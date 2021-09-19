Check out these Lake Santeetlah homes on the market

(Lake Santeetlah, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Santeetlah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

565 Carringer Rd, Robbinsville, 28771 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Cabin | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A cabin in the woods! Meticulously maintained home on over four private acres with additional building sites. Tucked away in the Yellow Creek Community of Graham County this home is less than 10 miles from both Santeetlah and Fontana Lakes. Large covered porch overlooking well maintained landscaping in the gently sloping yard. Large concrete parking area, room for several vehicles and an RV.

For open house information, contact Mark Brooks, SUNDOG REALTY at 828-631-6222

251 West Buffalo Road, Robbinsville, 28771 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,588 Square Feet | Built in 1997

UNRESTRICTED!! Private mountain retreat in a great location, walking distance to Lake Santeetlah and minutes from Cherohala Skyway. Enjoy the unhurried pace of mountain living as you watch wildlife out your kitchen window. This low maintenance West Buffalo home features main level living with oak cabinetry in kitchen, living room, MBR and bath plus additional bedrooms, bath and living area or recreation area downstairs. Stream runs through property so great area to build a pond and enough acreage to spread out. Perfect for your mini-farm. Property borders USFS. Short drives to hiking, trout streams, rafting and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to own your own slice of heaven.

For open house information, contact Trevor Buchanan, CHEROKEE REALTY, INC. at 828-479-6441

1125 Sam Cove Rd, Robbinsville, 28771 5 Beds 6 Baths | $699,800 | 2,795 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful, high end Lindal Cedar Chalet with stunning OMG mountain views! This spectacular property is in a private, peaceful setting between Lake Fontana and Santeetlah, with hiking trails and streams to explore! Step inside to the large living area full of natural lighting, gorgeous rock fireplace and stunning views from all levels. Kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances with half bath off the main area. MASTER ON MAIN with double vanities. All bedrooms have full baths with tile showers. MULTIPLE BONUS ROOMS and full basement for the whole family. This home has more features than can list with attention to detail on every level. You won't regret seeing this one so CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact Robin Sargent (MLS Only), Olde Town Brokers, LLC (MLS Only) at 828-321-5516

165 Main Street, Robbinsville, 28771 0 Bed 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Opportunity for Commercial Investment, vacation rental, or residential/commercial combined! This property is almost entirely new construction with commercial restrooms, vaulted ceilings, and open floor space. Property has tile flooring, city sewer, private well, and city water available. Great asphalt parking on a corner lot. Jump on this opportunity and check out this unique space!

For open house information, contact Kyle Garland, CHEROKEE REALTY, INC. at 828-479-6441