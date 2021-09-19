CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Time to celebrate craft beers produced in St. Croix County

Hudson Star-Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Croix Economic Development Corporation proclaimed Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 as Craft Brewery Day in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. The EDC will recognize six breweries in the county with proclamations signed by board President Angela Popenhagen and Executive Director Bill Rubin. The breweries are Rush River Brewery, River Falls; Pitchfork Brewery, Town of Hudson; Oliphant Brewery, Somerset; Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill, Roberts; Hop & Barrel, Hudson; and Lift Bridge Brewing, New Richmond.

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

