Check out these Hoffmeister homes on the market

430 State Route 8, Morehouse, 13353 3 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1832

Own a piece of Adirondack History with this very large 1832 Farmhouse. The property is over 9 acres. It has 5 ponds (which were at one time stocked with fish), a barn and a little log cabin. The house is over 3500sqft and has a large attached 2 car+ garage. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, generator, 1000 gallon concrete septic, a loft/apartment room and a full basement, complete with a maple sugaring evaporator. The second story of the home was at one time a dance hall. Part of the garage was also formally a store, so you can image the possibilities that await. The house was gutted and in the process of being renovated. It is being sold "AS IS". The NYS Snowmobile trail runs along the back of the property and fishing access is just a short distance away. Being sold furnished, tools and all! Survey on file.

3223 Route 8, Cold Brook, 13324 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Move right in to this beautiful country ranch! You won't run out of space here with 4 BRs, 2 full baths, LR, DR, kitchen, office area and entry room. Large master bedroom has beautiful knotty pine, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and brand new bathroom! Lots of closets throughout, and great basement space. Big beautifully manicured yard with vegetable gardens, 2 sheds, deck and inground pool! Don't wait1

377 Kohler Road, Ohio, 13324 2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Who doesn't want to "get away from it all" these days! Welcome to your wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath country hideaway, your peaceful slice of heaven, nestled in the adirondack park in the town of Ohio. You will love the rustic flair and the lovely country kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Spend winter nights in your cozy family room warmed by the glow of your fireplace. Covered with cedar shake shingles and topped with a metal roof. In the summer you will sit out on your front porch and watch all of mother nature's wonders on your private 4.5 acre property. A 3 stall detached garage will house all of your toys and essentials. Welcome home!

1154 Figert Road, Cold Brook, 13324 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This cozy ranch is nestled on 13.6 acres. Located in Southern Adirondacks, this home is a great year round 4 season getaway. Conveniently located near Old Forge, Speculator, and a very short drive to Utica, Rome, and Herkimer. Also located very close to the main snowmobile trail. Great for Atv's, hunting and fishing. The property has mowed trails through out the 13.6 acres. Comes equipped with a 24x30 oversized insulated two car garage and with a 10x30 Wood shed attached. If you need to a quiet getaway but still need to do some work, there is a At&t micro cell tower and WI-FI available, fiber optic internet is also available and Dish network for Cable. On those cold winter nights, nestle up next to the Hearthstroke Wood stove. Can not forget about the updated windows and doors. Plus don't worry about loosing power because the Generac Generator will save the day! This is a must see.

