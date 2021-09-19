CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldfoot, AK

On the hunt for a home in Coldfoot? These houses are on the market

(Coldfoot, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coldfoot will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNjOa_0c10Ii3Q00

312 Farewell Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Newer boiler in 2003, some newer vinyl windows, propane stove in living room. Home business in upstairs could be converted to bedrooms or living room(s) This home has so much potential, buyers need to look at all the possibilities.

For open house information, contact KELLY PASCHALL, REMAX ASSOCIATES at 907-452-6387

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147849)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDmUk_0c10Ii3Q00

2020 Rickert, Fairbanks, 99701

6 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Duplex | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Live affordably in this up / down duplex and let the tenant pay the mortgage. The downstairs tenant pays $1875, upstairs is month to month lease at $1650. Each unit is 3 bedrooms and a bathroom and each has its own laundry with front load washers and dryers. 2 x 6 construction plus furred out with an additional 1.5” of foam for energy efficiency. Small shop was constructed behind the building with a large deck on top. Newer boiler, windows, appliances, countertops, and vinyl tile, wired for Vivint alarm system, and more. HRV for healthy indoor air. Strong rental history. Viewings for pre-qualified buyers and requires at least 24 hours notice.

For open house information, contact Eric Cray, NextHome Arctic Sun at 907-456-4653

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-176041)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fnd8_0c10Ii3Q00

1038 Pedro Street, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Large Multi-Level Home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family Room, and Attached Double Garage. In town living close to and walking distance to all schools and other popular locations such as the Library and Bowling Alley. Selling As Is.

For open house information, contact RICHARD KELLEY, RICH KELLEY REALTY at 907-452-7424

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148295)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzQjj_0c10Ii3Q00

1516 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 2005

For those who seek easy living! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse style condo is ready to go. Downstairs has an open layout with a generously sized kitchen, a half bath, and a laundry room. Several closets allow for plenty of storage throughout the home! Upstairs, you’ll find all three bedrooms and two full baths. Lastly, the fenced backyard is complete with a deck for enjoying those summer nights!

For open house information, contact ANGIE TALLANT, SOMERS SOTHEBY'S at 907-456-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147485)

ABOUT

With Coldfoot Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

