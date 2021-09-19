CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Blackburn

(Blackburn, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Blackburn. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KshvC_0c10Iazc00

608 Oak Street, Pawnee, 74058

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1967

What an investment! Move in ready and the perfect home to add to your investment inventory or call your first home. The neighborhood is ideal and corner lot is even more desirable. Enjoy the beautiful Spring weather on the covered front porch overlooking the nice fenced in front yard and gorgeous magnolia tree. This home offers lots of natural light that shines through the beautiful windows of each room, 2 living spaces, fireplace, and so much more. A true gem. Don’t forget, this 2 bedroom home could easily be converted to a 3 bedroom home for your growing family. The spacious 2 car garage boasts functional space and built in work benches. Don’t wait any longer to make your home buying dreams/investments a realty! Call or text today to stake your claim on a truly amazing property.

For open house information, contact Lauren Mueggenborg, KW Local, Keller Williams Realty at 405-332-5553

Copyright © 2021 Stillwater Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBROK-123016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ay2ZD_0c10Iazc00

1105 5Th Street, Pawnee, 74058

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1925

COME TAKE A LOOK at this cute Vintage Bungalow in Historic Pawnee! This quaint 2BD, 1BTH home has had many updates completed by the owner. Updates include newly installed high efficiency ductless heat pump mini split, new gas wall heaters, home has original wood siding that has been fully scraped, oiled and re-painted with Sherwin Williams paint, new seamless guttering to match outside of home, new bathroom vanity and commode, new under laminate waterproof membrane and waterproof plank vinyl flooring in bathroom, updated electrical and breaker box to City code and new German made tankless hot water system. Supplies for kitchen flooring to match bathroom flooring come with the home, ready for the new owner to install. Windows are updated as well! Schedule your viewing today before this beauty is gone!

For open house information, contact Shauna Baker, KW Local, Keller Williams Realty at 405-332-5553

Copyright © 2021 Stillwater Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBROK-122963)

