Take a look at these homes on the Centralia market now

(Centralia, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Centralia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

445 Brandon Street, Vinita, 74301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME! Come look at this adorable 4 bed/2 bath open concept home with granite countertops located in beautiful Cobblestone Creek.

For open house information, contact Kendra Gillette, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-256-7625

505 S Foreman, Vinita, 74301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1945

NEW PRICE!!!! 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath with central heat/ac, big living room, large utility room and covered front porch. Fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Amy Cherry, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-256-7625

438745 E 210 Rd, Vinita, 74301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Country living! Check out this 3 bed, 2 full bath home that includes a small shop, and a pond all on 14 acres! This is a can't miss! Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Dale Johnston, Solid Rock REALTORS - Miami at 918-542-3381

762 W Ketchum Avenue, Vinita, 74301 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,526 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely stunning home on a wide-open 63 m/l acres. This home was built for entertaining guests & family with a large kitchen overlooking two huge living areas, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous hardwoods, pool house & So Much More!

For open house information, contact Kevin Abbott, Keller Williams Premier at 918-283-2252