Centralia, OK

Take a look at these homes on the Centralia market now

Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 4 days ago

(Centralia, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Centralia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijOlC_0c10IXIJ00

445 Brandon Street, Vinita, 74301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT HOME! Come look at this adorable 4 bed/2 bath open concept home with granite countertops located in beautiful Cobblestone Creek.

For open house information, contact Kendra Gillette, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-256-7625

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2120875)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKQI7_0c10IXIJ00

505 S Foreman, Vinita, 74301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1945

NEW PRICE!!!! 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath with central heat/ac, big living room, large utility room and covered front porch. Fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Amy Cherry, Solid Rock, REALTORS at 918-256-7625

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2118217)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ky3I7_0c10IXIJ00

438745 E 210 Rd, Vinita, 74301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Country living! Check out this 3 bed, 2 full bath home that includes a small shop, and a pond all on 14 acres! This is a can't miss! Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Dale Johnston, Solid Rock REALTORS - Miami at 918-542-3381

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOBOROK-21-1477)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agfo8_0c10IXIJ00

762 W Ketchum Avenue, Vinita, 74301

3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,526 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely stunning home on a wide-open 63 m/l acres. This home was built for entertaining guests & family with a large kitchen overlooking two huge living areas, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous hardwoods, pool house & So Much More!

For open house information, contact Kevin Abbott, Keller Williams Premier at 918-283-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2132233)

See more property details

Centralia, OK
With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

