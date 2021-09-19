Take a look at these homes for sale in Fieldton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fieldton, TX

 4 days ago

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty0nE_0c10IWPa00

601 11Th Street, Littlefield, 79339

4 Beds 3 Baths | $347,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,129 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home which has been completely updated and is move in ready! There is so much to love about this beautiful home! From the high ceilings in the living room to the beautiful custom cabinets in the kitchen, large isolated master suite with double vanities and jetted tub to the three freshly painted bedrooms upstairs as well as the bright, open sunroom downstairs. To top it off, outdoors you will find additional parking for an RV, a large circle drive, covered patio for entertaining and a large above-ground pool! There aren't many homes like this around and priced at just over $80/sf you sure could not build one like it at today's prices! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carrie Hanlin, United Country Real Estate - M. Edwards Realty and Land at 806-686-6371

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109308)

See more property details

606 Mill Rd, Springtown, 79082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $496,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14627609 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - January completion! ~ Sitting on 2 private acres, our Bennett Floor Plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study-flex room. It features a large open kitchen with a huge Island. This home will have custom cabinets and granite throughout. Spacious closets are at every turn and the patio is outfitted with a wood burning fireplace. Call us today, these will not last long!

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agQXw_0c10IWPa00

901 Madison Avenue, Amherst, 79312

5 Beds 3 Baths | $187,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,952 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Don't miss this excellent opportunity to own a. Huge 3,952 sqft home. This home is a beautiful brick home that sits on the corner of Madison Street in Amherst Texas. It has 2 living areas, a sunroom located right off of the dining room and an isolated bonus room. It's perfect Country living. Not too far from downtown amenities. This property has an attached Mother-in-law home with 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, separate dining room, and 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Chaundrea Rhodes, Our Texas Real Estate Group at 806-438-1761

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109454)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUpuR_0c10IWPa00

313 18Th Street, Littlefield, 79339

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in None

Currently rented month to month. Ready for new owners or as a rental. Good sized rooms with a large backyard. Updated within last 5 years.

For open house information, contact Dennis Carrizales, Coldwell Banker Trusted Advisors at 806-793-0677

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202106975)

See more property details

The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

