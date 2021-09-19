Take a look at these homes for sale in Fieldton

(Fieldton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fieldton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

601 11Th Street, Littlefield, 79339 4 Beds 3 Baths | $347,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,129 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home which has been completely updated and is move in ready! There is so much to love about this beautiful home! From the high ceilings in the living room to the beautiful custom cabinets in the kitchen, large isolated master suite with double vanities and jetted tub to the three freshly painted bedrooms upstairs as well as the bright, open sunroom downstairs. To top it off, outdoors you will find additional parking for an RV, a large circle drive, covered patio for entertaining and a large above-ground pool! There aren't many homes like this around and priced at just over $80/sf you sure could not build one like it at today's prices! Call today to schedule your private showing!

606 Mill Rd, Springtown, 79082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $496,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14627609 - Built by Doug Parr Custom Homes - January completion! ~ Sitting on 2 private acres, our Bennett Floor Plan has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study-flex room. It features a large open kitchen with a huge Island. This home will have custom cabinets and granite throughout. Spacious closets are at every turn and the patio is outfitted with a wood burning fireplace. Call us today, these will not last long!

901 Madison Avenue, Amherst, 79312 5 Beds 3 Baths | $187,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,952 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Don't miss this excellent opportunity to own a. Huge 3,952 sqft home. This home is a beautiful brick home that sits on the corner of Madison Street in Amherst Texas. It has 2 living areas, a sunroom located right off of the dining room and an isolated bonus room. It's perfect Country living. Not too far from downtown amenities. This property has an attached Mother-in-law home with 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, separate dining room, and 1 car garage.

313 18Th Street, Littlefield, 79339 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in None

Currently rented month to month. Ready for new owners or as a rental. Good sized rooms with a large backyard. Updated within last 5 years.

