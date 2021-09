The new season of Fear The Walking Dead is just a little over a month away, so AMC has released a trailer to provide a look into the new episodes and what fans can expect to see when the show returns in October — aside from, of course, lots of zombies. The show is a long-running spin-off of the hit series The Walking Dead, which is currently airing the first part of its final season. In both stories, people try to find ways to survive a zombie apocalypse while struggling to keep the fabric of society together.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO